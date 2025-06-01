75% of Nigerian Prison inmates are innocent – RCCG alleges

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has claimed that 75% of inmates in Nigerian prisons are innocent, attributing the alarming figure to widespread corruption and systemic failure in the country’s criminal justice system.

This was revealed by Pastor Ariyo Popoola, National Chairman of the RCCG Prison & Hospital Ministry, during the 2025 annual conference of the ministry held over the weekend at the RCCG Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Pastor Popoola lamented that many inmates were arrested and charged without proper investigation, blaming corrupt practices within law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police, for wrongful detentions and prolonged trials.

“When we say 75% of people in prison are innocent, we base it on actual cases. Many are awaiting DPP advice for years, only to be told there was no case in the first place. Some are charged with armed robbery, but five years later, it’s revealed they had no case to answer. Their lives are wasted in prison,” Popoola said.

He decried the practice of arresting individuals based on allegations without thorough investigation and described Nigeria’s justice system as porous and lacking accountability.

“In civil societies like the U.S. or the U.K., investigations are done before arrests. In Nigeria, arrests happen first, and investigations come later—if at all. In the meantime, lives are destroyed by a broken system,” he added.

Pastor Popoola also cited corruption within the police force, where complainants are reportedly asked to pay bribes for basic services such as filing reports, buying stationery, or even accessing detained persons.

“You can’t even report a crime without paying for biro, exercise books, or disinfectants. And when arrests are made, suspects may be held for days without access to the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), who may be chasing another case,” he said.

He further criticized the indiscriminate detention of suspects, claiming that many people are hauled before magistrate courts without proper documentation or case files, leading to years of unjust incarceration.

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Akin John, who represented RCCG National Overseer Pastor Sunday Akande, called for significant improvements in correctional facilities and hospitals across the country. He stressed the need for humane conditions and access to primary healthcare for inmates.

Responding to the RCCG’s assertion, Superintendent Odukoya Owolola, spokesperson for the correctional centers in Ogun State, stated that it is not within the jurisdiction of correctional officers to determine the innocence or guilt of inmates.

“Our duty is to keep those brought to us based on valid court warrants. We do not investigate or adjudicate. We only accept and release inmates according to legal documentation,” he clarified.

However, he acknowledged the impact of the new Correctional Service Act, which allows for restorative justice in some cases. This system encourages resolving certain disputes outside the courtroom through mediation.

The RCCG’s bold statement has sparked renewed calls for reform in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, particularly in addressing wrongful detention, delayed trials, and the urgent need for transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices.