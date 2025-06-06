6 killed as IED explodes in Imo market

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Six persons have been killed by an explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, planted at Eke Ubaheze market, Awo-Idemili, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident, Vanguard gathered, has generated confusion and anxiety in Ubaheze, and its adjoining communities, as news of the bomb planted in the market by unknown persons, spread like wild fire.

It was also gathered that the explosion occurred immediately a middle-aged woman, identified as Ngozi Umeh, unknowingly stepped on the IED.

Multiple sources in the village said six persons died in the explosion, while many others were injured.

Reacting, however, to the incident, Imo Police Command’s image maker, Mr Henry Okoye, said investigation into the market explosion has commenced.

His words: “The Imo State Police Command has launched full-scale investigation, following an unfortunate incident that occurred on June 24, 2025, about 1430hrs, at Eke Ubaheze Market Square, Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State, where an IED, detonated, resulting in the death of one person and injury to five others.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred when Ngozi Umeh ‘F,’ a middle-aged woman from Ubaheze village, stepped on a landmine suspected to have been planted by IPOB/ESN terrorist.

“She was critically injured and later confirmed dead at the hospital, while five others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, swiftly deployed operatives of the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD, Unit, Tactical Teams, and personnel from Orsu and Orlu Divisions, to cordon off the area, evacuate victims, and sweep the market vicinity for any other planted IEDs.

“The area has since been declared safe and normal activities have resumed under enhanced security surveillance.

“In addition, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, has been directed to commence a comprehensive investigation aimed at unmasking and apprehending the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the deceased, late Ngozi Umeh, and prays for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

“He also assures the good people of Orsu LGA and Imo State at large that the command remains resolute in its determination to root out all criminal elements threatening the peace of the state.

“Residents of Orsu and surrounding communities are urged to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, as adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall any recurrence of such incident.”