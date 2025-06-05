5 phones that rival iPhone camera in 2025

When it comes to smartphone photography, iPhone camera has long been considered the gold standard, renowned for its crisp images, natural colors, and smooth video quality.

But the competition is fiercer than ever in 2025. Leading brands like Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have pushed the boundaries of mobile camera technology, offering devices that challenge—and in some areas even surpass—the iPhone’s camera prowess.

Whether you’re a casual snapper, a social media creator, or a budding filmmaker, these smartphones deliver stunning image quality and innovative features that make them serious contenders in the camera phone arena.

In this article, we’ll explore five phones that truly rival the iPhone camera, giving you incredible photo and video performance to consider for your next upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a sharp Quad HD+ resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all wrapped in a premium glass and metal chassis that feels as luxurious as it looks. Under the hood, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the device, backed by up to 16GB of RAM and lightning-fast UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring seamless performance whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or editing photos and videos. The massive 5,000mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging, so you’re never left waiting long. But where the Galaxy S24 Ultra truly shines is its camera system. Its 200MP main sensor captures extraordinary detail and color accuracy, while dual telephoto lenses provide versatile zoom capabilities up to 10x without losing clarity — something the iPhone still can’t match. Samsung’s AI-enhanced photography and video modes also deliver creative tools that professional users appreciate.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro focuses on computational photography excellence. While its camera sensors might not boast the highest megapixels, Google’s Tensor G3 chip powers some of the smartest image processing in the industry. The Pixel’s larger 50MP main sensor captures stunning, natural images with excellent dynamic range, and its Real Tone technology ensures skin tones look authentic across all lighting conditions. The Pixel’s software-driven features like Night Sight and Magic Editor elevate photos beyond what hardware alone can do. Google’s clean, refined design pairs a bright, adaptive 6.7-inch OLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device’s software experience is pure Android 14, offering exclusive features and timely updates that iPhone users can only dream of in terms of customizability.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi’s 14 Ultra takes a different approach by teaming up with Leica, the legendary camera maker, to fine-tune its quad 50MP camera system. This collaboration results in vibrant, richly colored photos that have a distinct character reminiscent of classic Leica photography. The phone’s ceramic back and polished frame give it a sophisticated, durable feel, while its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset delivers flagship power. With 90W wired charging, you can quickly juice up the 5,000mAh battery, and the 6.73-inch AMOLED display dazzles with sharpness and color accuracy. For photographers and videographers, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s Pro Video mode provides manual controls usually reserved for dedicated cameras, making it a favorite among content creators looking to push beyond the typical smartphone experience.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra impresses with its innovative dual periscope telephoto lenses that offer incredible zoom flexibility and sharpness — a feature still rare among smartphones. This 6.82-inch AMOLED phone combines excellent hardware and software with a design that balances elegance and ergonomics. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery, the Find X7 Ultra also boasts extremely fast 100W charging, so downtime is minimal. Oppo’s ColorOS software brings smooth animations and thoughtful features that enhance usability without overwhelming the user. Its camera system is a standout for those who value zoom performance and detailed portrait shots, making it a real competitor to Apple’s camera prowess.

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony Xperia 1 VI caters to a niche of creators and cinephiles who demand absolute control over their photography and videography. The device sports a unique 21:9 4K OLED display that is perfect for video editing and watching movies in cinematic aspect ratios. Its triple Zeiss-branded lenses include a variable telephoto lens, allowing smooth zoom adjustments between focal lengths — something no other smartphone offers. With pro-grade manual controls over focus, exposure, and shutter speed, the Xperia feels more like a compact camera than a phone. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 5,000mAh battery provide the power needed to handle intensive tasks, while Sony’s Creator Mode ensures colors are reproduced accurately. This device is ideal for those who want a smartphone that doubles as a professional content creation tool, rivaling the iPhone in creative flexibility.

Vanguard News