5 Best Crypto Casinos: Top Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts & Instant Withdrawals to Explore in 2025 (June Update)

Ready to explore the crypto gambling world? After testing 100+ crypto casinos and rating their features, our team of experts has made a curated list of the best BTC casinos, where you can gamble securely, safely, and quickly.

In this detailed review, we’ll focus on the bonus offers, game libraries, and payment methods of the top Bitcoin casino sites, making it easy for you to choose the one that suits your tastes and preferences.

5 Best Crypto Casino Sites: Our Top Picks For 2025!

Casino Name Welcome Bonus Rating JACKBIT 30% Rakeback + 100 Free Spins (Wager Free) + No KYC 4.9/5🌟 7Bit Casino 325% match deposit up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins 4.8/5🌟 BitStarz 5 BTC or $500 match deposit + 180 free spins 4.8/5🌟 KatsuBet 325% match deposit up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins 4.8/5🌟 MIRAX Casino 325% match deposit up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins 4.7/5🌟

Top 5 Online Crypto Casinos: Reviewed By Experts

Here’s an elaborated review from our team of experts on the best crypto casinos, highlighting their major features, which made it to our top crypto casino list.

1. JACKBIT: Overall Best Crypto Casino With 30% Rakeback Bonus

Established Year 2022 License Curacao Gaming Board Games 7,000+ Payments 14 cryptocurrencies and limited fiat payments Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email Sportbook Available? Yes Mobile App Available? Yes

🤑Bonuses and Promotions

Launched as a Bitcoin online casino in 2022, JACKBIT offers the best bonus to crypto enthusiasts, allowing them to increase their winning chances without risking much of their pockets.

Here are the best bonus offers you can enjoy at JACKBIT;

Welcome Bonus Offers- 30% rakeback plus 100 first deposit free spins, plus no KYC.

30% rakeback plus 100 first deposit free spins, plus no KYC. Casino Bonus Offers: Tournaments. Daily Tournament – 1000 free spins. Weekly Tournament – $10,000 cash prize. Fortune Run (Instant Games Tournament) – $500 every day. Pragmatic Play’s Drops & Wins- €2,000,000 prize pool.



🕹️Game Library

JACKBIT boasts a game library of 7,000+, which includes slots, table games, live dealers, and instant wins. The user-friendly interface and easy navigation make it easy for players to access their favorite games without any hassles. No matter what themes you are looking for, you can use the best crypto casino’s filter option and sort games that align with your tastes.

Popular games at JACKBIT are,

Thunder Fruits

The Dog House Megaways

Sweet Bonanza

Mermaid World

Book of Keno

Players can filter the games based on the providers; this best Bitcoin casino includes games from 85+ renowned developers.

💵Payment Methods

Known as a real Bitcoin casino, JACKBIT supports many popular cryptocurrencies, offering players instant and gas-free transactions. Players can also use fiat payments at JACKBIT, but only for deposits, which means you can withdraw your winnings from this best crypto casino only in cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies supported at JACKBIT include,

Binance USD (BUSD)

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Cardano (ADA)

Chainlink (LINK)

Polygon (MATIC)

Ripple (XRP)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Solana (SOL)

Tether (USDT)

Tron (TRX)

USD Coin (USDC)

DAI

DASH

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Monero (XMR)

The fiat currencies supported by JACKBIT include

Argentine Peso

Australian Dollar

Canadian Dollar

Japanese Yen

Pound Sterling

Turkish Lira

U.S. Dollar

Euro

Indian Rupee

As an online casino that accepts Bitcoin, the transactions are instant and fee-free.



2. 7Bit Casino: Best Bitcoin Casino With 50 Free Spins Summer Byte Spins Bonus

Established Year 2014 License Curacao Gaming Board Games 7,000+ Payments 6 cryptocurrencies and fiat options Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email Sportsbook Available? No Mobile App Available? Yes

🤑Bonuses and Promotions

7Bit’s exciting bonus offers can change any player’s mood, retaining them on this cryptocurrency casino for a long time. 7Bit’s welcome bonus is one of the best in the gambling industry, making it the best Bitcoin casino for players prioritizing bonuses while selecting casinos.

Below are the super exciting bonuses you can claim at 7Bit now;

Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins. The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins. The second deposit bonus offer is 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins. The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1.5 BTC. The fourth deposit bonus offer is 1 BTC plus 50 free spin



Other Promotions

New Game Offer – 45 free spins.

Summer Byte Spins Bonus – 50 free spins.

Monday Offer – 25% up to 4.75 mBTC plus 50 free spins.

Wednesday Offers – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

Weekend Offer – 50% up to 4.8 mBTC.

Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%.

Telegram Offer – 50 free spins.

Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins.

Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spoons.

Tournaments

Legends League: €8000

Lucky Spin: $1500 + 1500 Free Spins

BGaming Spin Wars: 5000 Free Spins

Royal Tables: €1500

🕹️Game Library

7Bit’s huge game library offers at least one game for every player. Players can choose from slots, table games, live dealers, and instant wins. The casino also includes exclusive games like 7Bit Bonanza and 7Bit Million, which are one of the main reasons for the increased number of users on this platform.

Dive into these games for a premium and unique gambling experience at the best crypto casino, 7Bit.

Hold the Gold

Wolf of 7Bit Street

Aloha King Elvis

Hell Hot 100

Wild Spin Deluxe

Use the filter option at the top right corner of the screen to sort your games based on collections and providers. The casino hosts games from many of the industry’s well-known names, like BGaming, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, etc.

💵Payment Methods

7Bit is an online casino that accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, offering instant and anonymous gambling opportunities to players worldwide. Players can transfer their funds using both crypto and fiat currencies, including deposits and withdrawals.

Cryptos with which you can fund your 7Bit games include,

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

BitcoinCash (BCH)

Binance (BNB)

Fiat options available are,

Visa

MasterCard

Neosurf

Bank Transfer

Transactions with cryptocurrencies are free of cost and instant, while fiat transfers take up to 1 to 5 days and require 2 to 5% of funds.





3. BitStarz: Best Crypto Casino with 500+ Crypto Acceptance

Established Year 2014 License Curacao Gaming Board Games 6500+ Payments 500+ cryptocurrencies and fiat options Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email Sportsbook Available? No Mobile App Available? Yes

🤑Bonuses and Promotions

BitStarz is one of the first Bitcoin casinos to offer unique bonuses and promotions tailored to crypto users.

Serving as the best crypto casino with many substantial rewards, BitStarz has everything that new and experienced players look for. Here are the best offers you claim;

Welcome Bonus Offer – 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins. The second deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1 BTC. The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 2 BTC. The fourth deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1 BTC.

Bonus Mania: $5 to $5,000 in Piggyz Cash

Level Up Adventure: $70,000

BitStarz Originals Tournament: $5,000 cash

Slot Wars: 5,000 EUR and 5,000 free spins weekly

Table Wars: 10,000 EUR weekly

Jackpot Mania

Piggyz Mania

🕹️Game Library

Players can explore the game library of BitStarz and enjoy the best crypto casino experience by playing BitStarz Original, Jackpots, Bitcoin games, and other varieties.

Here are some popular games you can try at this best gambling site for new players;

Wolf Thunder

Gold Rush Frog

Fats of Olympus

Book Bonanza

Doomsday Saloon

💵Payment Methods

Play with Bitcoin or real money at BitStarz to fully grab the gambling adventure without waiting. The crypto transactions are completed within minutes and are free.

BitStarz can be the best crypto casino for players seeking variety in gambling, and here are the diverse cryptos you can use at this platform;

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Ethereum (ETH)

Ripple (XRP), and more.

The transactions are instant, but there’s a limit for both deposits and withdrawals, which is min 0.0001 BTC and 10 BTC, respectively.

The casino also supports fiat transactions using currencies like the Euro, US Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Japanese Yen, etc.



4. KatsuBet: Best Crypto Casino With BTC Exclusive Bonus Offers

Established Year 2020 License Curacao Gaming Board Games 5,000+ Payments 11 cryptocurrencies and fiat payments Customer Support 24/7 live chat and emails Sportsbook Available? No Mobile App Available? No

🤑Bonuses and Promotions

KatsuBet’s bonuses and promotions are the best in the industry, making it the best crypto casino for players who want to boost their bankrolls without risks.

Claim these bonuses at KatsuBet and enhance your chances of winning big.

Welcome Bonus Offer – 3258% up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins.

The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

The second deposit bonus offer is 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

The fourth deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1 BTC.

Welcome Highroller Bonus: 50% up to 0.036 BTC

BTC Exclusive Bonus: 75 free spins

New Game Bonus: 45 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins

Wednesday Free Spins: Up to 100 free spins

Thursday Loot Box: Up to 100 free spins

Weekend Bonus: Exclusive offers on weekends

Daily Cashbacks: 10% cashback daily

Birthday Bonus: Birthday rewards based on VIP levels

🕹️Game Library

KatsuBet’s 5,000+ game library is a joy for players, where they can find their favorite games from slots, table games, live dealers, instant games, etc.

Below are some exciting games you can try at this best crypto casino.

Book of Pyramids

Lady Wolf Moon Megaways

Cash the Gold

Lucky Jane in Egypt

Coins Ra Power

Players can choose their game types easily from the sections provided at the top of the game page and can also sort games based on RTP and themes like Fruits, Monsters, Pirates, etc.

💵Payment Methods

KatsuBet can be the best crypto casino for players seeking a seamless transaction process. The casino supports both crypto and fiat transactions, and most transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, are instant, except bank transfers, which can take up to 5 days.

Here are the cryptocurrencies you can use at KatsuBet,

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Tether (USDT)

Cardano (ADA)

Dogecoin (DOGE), and more

Fiat payments include,

Visa

Maestro

MasterCard

Neosurf

Ecopayz, etc

The transaction limit for deposits is a minimum of $10 / maximum $4000, while a minimum of $20 / maximum of $4000 for withdrawals.



5. MIRAX Casino: New Crypto Casino with 10,000+ Game Library

Established Year 2022 License Curacao Gaming Board Games 10,000+ Payments 10 cryptocurrencies and fiat options Customer Support 24/7 live chat and emails Sportsbook Available? No Mobile App Available? Yes

🤑Bonuses and Promotions

MIRAX’s bonuses and promotions are the primary reason why we selected it as one of the best BTC casinos to gamble in 2025.

Here are some top bonus offers you can claim right now at MIRAX;

Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins.

The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 400 USD plus 100 free spins.

The second deposit bonus offer is 75% up to 600 USD plus 50 free spins.

The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1000 USD.

The fourth deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 2000 USD.

New Game Bonus: Up to 45 free spins

BTC Exclusive Bonus: 75 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins

Wednesday Reload Bonus: Up to 100 free spins

Highroller Cashback: Up to 20% cashback

🕹️Game Library

MIRAX boasts a 10,000+ game library, with different themed slots and high RTP table games. All games are from reputable iGaming providers, offering players a transparent and quality-proof gambling experience.

Top games to try at MIRAX include,

Bonanza Million

Aztec Magic Deluxe

Blast the Bass

Burning Love

Fortune Bells

Here you find games with a variety of themes, including Chinese slots, Farm, Irish, Fruits, etc, making it the best crypto casino for players seeking an engaging gambling experience.

💵Payment Methods

No matter whether you are a traditional gambler or a tech-savvy player, MIRAX eases your transactions with diverse crypto and fiat payments.

Explore MIRAX’s crypto payment options for faster and uninterrupted gambling.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Binance Chain (BCH) and more.

Fiat gateways you can use at MIRAX are,

Visa

MasterCard

Sofort

Interac

Neteller

Skrill, etc.

Both crypto and fiat transactions are subject to minimum deposit and withdrawal limits, while crypto transactions don’t have maximum deposit and withdrawal limits.

Different Games You Can Play At Best Crypto Casinos In 2025

Crypto casinos offer the best variety of games with great bonuses and competitive odds. Here are some of the top games you can play at the best Bitcoin casinos.

Roulette

Roulette is a table game in which players try to predict where the ball will land and win money if the bet is placed correctly. The wheel is divided into white and red cells, and the cell number varies in different variants, such as European and American roulette. Players prefer American roulette over other variants as it offers the highest RTP.

Blackjack

When playing blackjack, players try not only their luck but also their skill. In this game, players try to create a hand of 21 or near, without exceeding. The player also has to make sure that their hands are higher than the dealer’s to win the game. Different Blackjack variants you can play at best crypto casinos include European Blackjack, 21 Burn Blackjack, etc.

Poker

Are you a skill-based gambler? Poker can be your favorite choice. Collect the different card combinations and make the winning hand. Players can use a poker cheat sheet, which describes the different hand combinations and cards used for the same. With the same basic rules, players can try different variations of poker at best crypto casinos, such as 7 Card Stud, Omaha, Five Card Draw, etc.

Baccarat

Baccarat is one of the most played casino games, where players try to bet on a hand that will have a total closer to 9. Face cards and 10s have zero value, while aces have a value of 1. The hand that is closest to nine wins the game. Players can bet on the Player hand, the Banker hand, or a tie. The winning chance and odds are a bit high for the banker’s hand.

Slots

Slots are the simple and luck-predominant games you can play at the best crypto casinos. All you have to do is place a bet and spin the reels, and if luck aligns, you win huge payouts.

Instant Wins

Instant wins are simple and quick games played at online casinos, where players don’t have to wait long to complete a game. Though the games are simple and short, their rewards are quite generous, attracting a large number of players. Instant win games include Dice, Plinko, Limbo, Crash, etc.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games are trending games that give players a real-time gambling experience. Here, players interact with a live dealer and make bets live, and the outcome of the game is clearly based on the players’ actions and strategy.

Final Verdict On Best Crypto Casinos 2025

Casino games have taken a new form over the years, especially with the rise of cryptocurrencies. Playing at crypto casinos, players are offered instant and fee-free transactions, but there are fraud and other risks, that’s where the importance of the best BTC casinos arises.

Trusted crypto casinos offer instant, anonymous, fee-less, and secure gambling along with a wider game library and payment options to choose from. These casinos are partnered with top iGaming developers to provide premium-quality games.

The SSL encryption, RNG algorithm, and provably fair games add to the security and transparency of the best crypto casinos, while a reputable license like Curacao assures players’ safety and protection on the go.

Play at the trusted crypto casinos and win big, but always remember that gambling is a form of entertainment and can’t be considered an income opportunity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How To Claim Bonuses At The Best Crypto Casinos?

Claiming bonuses at best crypto casinos is easy; make a deposit and enter the bonus code (if applicable) in the eligible games to use the free spins and cashback bonuses.

Why Should I Choose A No-KYC Crypto Casino?

No-KYC crypto casinos promote anonymity and offer private gambling, allowing players to play their favorite games without revealing their identity.

Can I Buy Cryptocurrency Directly From Crypto Casinos?

Yes, best crypto casinos like JACKBIT and BitStarz allow players to directly buy crypto from the casino’s exchange, making crypto access easier than ever.

Do Bitcoin Casinos Only Support Bitcoin?

No, Bitcoin casinos generally refer to online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies, which include Bitcoin as well.

Can I Cash Out Winnings From Bonuses Instantly At The Best Crypto Casinos?

No, players have to meet the wagering requirements to cash out winnings; however, winnings from JACKBIT’s wager-free welcome bonus, which includes 100 free spins, can be cashed out instantly.