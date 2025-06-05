5 Best Crypto Casinos | Listed Instant Payout Bitcoin Casinos of 2025 (No ID Verification)

We select the best crypto casinos by considering the casino’s reputation, game library, bonuses & promotions, security features, customer service, and more. This article lists the best crypto casinos in the industry, chosen based on these factors. Read along with us to learn more about the best Bitcoin casino sites available in the industry.

Best Crypto Casinos & Bonuses Listed!

Casino Welcome Bonus Offer Rating JACKBIT 30% rakeback, plus 100 free spins, plus no KYC. 4.9/5⭐ 7Bit Casino 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins. 4.8/5⭐ BitStarz 300% up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. 4.8/5⭐ KatsuBet 325% up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins. 4.7/5⭐ MIRAX Casino 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins. 4.7/5⭐

Why Are These Casinos Considered The Best In The Industry?

This may be the doubt you have on your mind now, but don’t worry, read the explanation of the best crypto casinos in the section below, and you will get your answer.

1. JACKBIT – One Of The Best Crypto Casinos With The Feature To Buy Crypto On Site

🔎Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2022.

– 2022. Licensed By – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 30% rakeback, 100 first deposit free spins, and no KYC.

– 30% rakeback, 100 first deposit free spins, and no KYC. Number of Games – More than 7,000.

– More than 7,000. Customer Service – It includes an email service and a live chat facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

🎮The Game Collection of the Casino

The game library of a casino plays an important role in attracting new players. In the case of JACKBIT’s game library, it includes more than 7,000 games in various categories. Some of the categories include slot games, bonus buy games, jackpot games, megaways, table games, poker games, fish, lotto, instant games, scratch card games, video bingos, and some live casino games. The live casino section includes live Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack, along with video slots, Sic Bo, and game shows.

Now, we have a huge collection of sports and esports at JACKBIT. It offers over 82,000 monthly live events, 75,000-plus monthly pre-match events, over 4,500 betting types, and over 140 sports types. The Premier League, Serie A, FIFA, Club World Cup, Serie A, Austrian Grand Prix 2025, ATP – Wimbledon, and WTA – Wimbledon are some of the top leagues we have at JACKBIT’s sportsbook section.

🎁Bonuses & Promotions Available at The Casino

JACKBIT is famous for its bonus library and tournaments, and it offers a welcome bonus that requires no wagering requirements. It is not provided by any of the other online crypto casinos. Also, you will find some interesting sports and other bonus offers. We will explain some of the bonuses here for your reference.

Welcome Bonus Offers. Casino Welcome Bonus Offer – 30% rakeback, 100 first deposit free spins, and no KYC.

Casino Bonus Offers. Tournaments. Daily Tournament – 1000 free spins. Weekly Tournament – $10,000. Drops & Wins – Cash prize all day long.

Tournaments. Western Wager Tournament – $10,000. Fortune Run (Instant Games Tournament) – Win $500 every day.



Pros and Cons of The Casino

✅Pros ❌Cons One of the best sportsbooks. Average mobile gambling experience. Reliable payment methods. Best customer service, including a 24/7 live chat.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino With The Richest Bitcoin Casino Games Collection

🔎Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2014.

– 2014. Licensed By – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins.

– 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins. Number of Games – More than 10,000.

– More than 10,000. Customer Service – A live chat facility which is available 24/7 and an email service.

🎮The Game Collection of the Casino

If you search for the best Bitcoin casino with the biggest game library, your search result will be 7Bit Casino. Yes, here, you will get over 10,000 games available in different categories, such as slot games, table games, instant win games, bonus wagering games, and a few other categories.

The best game providers available in the industry, including Claw Buster, Hot Rise Games, Jelly, Orbital, Peter & Sons, Nucleus Gaming, KA Gaming, etc., offer all the games available at 7Bit Casino. Recently, some latest games have been added to the casino, and some of those games are Teslamania, Junkrat Max, Panda Claw, Loki Loot, Coin Blaze, Fruity X125, Gently Fox, Mystery Garden, Liberty and Freedom, Mystery Doctor, Gummy Bear Kingdom, Safari Discover, Bear’s Tricks, Toro Amigo, Wilderness Cowboy, etc.

🎁Bonuses & Promotions

The biggest welcome bonus package is waiting for you here at the 7Bit Casino’s bonus library. Not only the welcome bonus package, we have some of the best reload bonus offers, Telegram bonus offers, cashback bonus offers, and exclusive bonus offers, along with some exciting tournaments.

Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins. The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins. The second deposit bonus offer is 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins. The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1.5 BTC. The fourth deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.

Exclusive Bonus Offer. New Game Offer – 45 free spins.

Cashback Bonus Offer. Weekly Cashback Offer – Up to 20%.

Telegram Bonus Offers. Telegram Offer – 50 free spins. Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.



Reload Bonus Offers. Wednesday Bonus Offers – 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 25% up to 4.9 mBTC. Weekend Reload Bonus Offer – 50% up to 4.8 mBTC.

Tournaments. Mega Bet Masters – $10,000. Royal Table – €1,500. Legends League – €8,000. Lucky Spin – $1,500 plus 1500 free spins.



Pros and Cons of The Casino

✅Pros ❌Cons Demo versions of the games are available. Sportsbook is not available. A quick deposit and withdrawal of funds. Fiat currencies are also accepted.

3. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casinos with More Than 500 Cryptocurrencies

🔎Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2014.

– 2014. Licensed By – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 300% up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.

– 300% up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. Number of Games – More than 6,000.

– More than 6,000. Customer Service – An email service and a live chat facility for 24 hours.

🎮The Game Collection of the Casino

If you are a slot games lover, you will love the game collection at BitStarz. Among a total of 6,000-plus games, over 4,000 are slot games. Other than slot games, we have games in categories like table games, jackpot games, live casino games, Bitcoin games, game shows, megaways, buy bonus games, etc.

Some of the recent player-picked games at this casino are Doomsday Saloon, Coin Crusher, Cash Pig 2, Bacon’s Bank, Island Desire, Coin Slaze, Blaze of Riches, Captain More Gain, Cyber Gypsies, etc. The finest game providers offer all the games at the best crypto casino, and it ensures the safety of each game.

🎁Bonuses & Promotions

BitStarz offers its newly registered players a huge welcome bonus package. Other than this welcome bonus package, we will find some unique tournaments, and other bonus offers like reload bonus and free spins. We have added some of the best bonus offers available at the best crypto casino below for your reference.

Welcome Bonus Offer – 300% up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins.

1st Deposit Bonus: 180 FS + 100% up to 100 USD or 1 BTC

2nd Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 100 USD or 1 BTC

3rd Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 200 USD or 2 BTC

4th Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 100 USD or 1 BTC

Other Bonus

Level Up Adventure: $70K Prize Pool

Email Verification: 20 FS

VIP Program: Progressive rewards

Jackpotz Mania: Progressive Reward

Monday Reload Bonus: 50% up to $300

Wednesday Free Spins: 20-200 FS

Originals Tournament: $5000 Prize Pool for Top 150

Slot Wars: €5,000 + 5K FS Prize Pool for Top 150

Table Wars: €10,000 Prize Pool for Top 40

Pros and Cons of The Casino

✅Pros ❌Cons User-friendly interface. A huge wagering requirement. One of the biggest collections of slot games. Easy registration process.

4. KatsuBet- Best Crypto Casino With Regular Bonus Offers

🔎Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2020.

– 2020. Licensed By – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins.

– 325% up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins. Number of Games – More than 7,000.

– More than 7,000. Customer Service – The customer service department includes a 24/7 live chat facility and an email service.

🎮The Game Collection of the Casino

KatsuBet offers more than 7,000 games in various categories, including slot games, instant win games, bonus wagering games, summer games, bonus buy games, table games, card games, live casino games, poker games, cashback games, and a few other categories. Balloon Mania, Rooster Run, Lucky Tiger Plinko, Fruit Paradise Plinko, Thunder Plinko, Football Plinko, Mummy’s Mines, Midas Golden Plinko, Cricketer X, etc., are some of the instant win games available at KatsuBet.

There is nothing to worry about the safety of games available at this casino, because all these games are provided by the top software providers available at the casino.

🎁Bonuses & Promotions

The bonuses & promotions available at KatsuBet include some regular bonuses, exclusive bonuses, and tournaments, along with a massive welcome bonus package. We will explain the bonuses & promotions available here for your reference.

Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins. The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins. The second deposit bonus offer is 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins. The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1.25 BTC. The fourth deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 1 BTC.

Exclusive Bonus Offers. Highroller Welcome Bonus Offer – 50% up to 0.036 BTC. BTC Exclusive Bonus Offer – 75 free spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas. New Game: Fruity X125 – 45 free spins. Birthday Bonus Offer – Receive a special birthday bonus from the casino.

Regular Bonus Offers. Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 25% up to 0.006 BTC plus 50 free spins. Wednesday Free Spins – Get 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Thursday Loot Boxes – Get 45, 85, or 100 free spins. Daily Cashback Bonus – Get cashback up to 10%, 15%, or 20%.

Tournaments. Emperor’s Spin Fest – $1,000 prize pool. Slot Combat – 500 free spins plus 5,000 KP (Katsu Point).



Pros and Cons of The Casino

✅Pros ❌Cons Compatible with all Android and iOS devices. Restricted in some regions. Excellent collection of games in different genres. The latest security features are available.

5. MIRAX Casino- Best Crypto Casinos With Excellent Vip Programs

🔎Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2022.

– 2022. Licensed By – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins.

– 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins. Number of Games – More than 9,000.

– More than 9,000. Customer Service – An email service and a live chat facility are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

🎮The Game Collection of the Casino

You will find a huge variety of games offered by the top game providers at the casino. It includes over 9,000 games in categories including slot games, bonus wagering, instant win games, jackpot games, bonus buy games, megaways, live casino games, table games, summer games, and more. You will find different slot game themes, such as Asia, Chinese Slots, Cleopatra, Dragon, Egypt, Fruits, Irish, Retro, Vikings, 777, and more.

🎁Bonuses & Promotions

Talking about the bonus offers library, MIRAX has a huge welcome bonus package and some other exciting bonus offers available. Not only does MIRAX provide the welcome bonus package, but it also offers exclusive bonuses, free spins, high roller cashbacks, and reload bonus offers.

Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins. The first deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 400 USD plus 100 free spins. The second deposit bonus offer is 75% up to 600 USD plus 50 free spins. The third deposit bonus offer is 50% up to 1000 USD. The fourth deposit bonus offer is 100% up to 2000 USD.

Other Bonus Offers. New Game Bonus Offer – 45 free spins. BTC Exclusive Bonus Offer – 75 free spins. Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 0.006 BTC plus 50 free spins. Wednesday Reload Bonus Offer – 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Thursday Lootbox Bonus Offer – 100 free spins. Weekend Free Spins – Get 33 free spins. Highroller Cashback Bonus Offer – Get 10%, 15%, or 20% cashback offer.



Pros and Cons of The Casino

✅Pros ❌Cons Complete player anonymity. Some games are restricted in some regions. Quality customer service. Safe and secure banking methods.

Available Crypto Transaction Methods At The Best Crypto Casinos

Cryptocurrencies took online gambling to the next level. We can make transactions within seconds now, that too without any transaction fees, and with high-end security. The whole transaction is processed using blockchain securities, and no third parties can access it or edit it. Some transactions using cryptocurrencies charge a small amount; however, most of them are completely fee-free. Let’s take a look at the available crypto transaction methods at the best crypto casinos available in the industry.

Crypto Payment Methods: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Cardano, Solana, Binance Coin, Tron, Ripple, Shiba, etc.

Final Thoughts About The Best Crypto Casinos

That’s all, we are concluding the article here by believing that you are now able to select an online crypto casino from the list added above to start your gambling journey. Always remember to gamble safely and use the responsible gambling tools available at each casino whenever you feel it is necessary.

FAQs About The Best Crypto Casinos

Which casino among the best Bitcoin casino sites offers the biggest welcome bonus package?

7Bit Casino offers the biggest welcome bonus package to players compared to the other top Bitcoin casino sites. This casino offers 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins to newly registered players.

Do the online casinos that accept Bitcoin provide complete player anonymity?

Yes, all the reputable and best Bitcoin gambling sites available in the industry offer complete player anonymity.

Can I buy cryptocurrency from the official website of the gambling sites?

Yes, players can buy crypto from the official site of online casinos. They can use fiat currencies, including VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and more.

Do the real Bitcoin casinos accept fiat currencies?

Yes, most of the reputable online crypto casinos accept fiat currencies, including VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, etc.

Do online crypto gambling sites have licenses to operate?

All the finest crypto gambling sites are operating with a license issued by a prominent licensing organization. The top five casinos on our list are operating with a license issued by the Curacao eGaming Commission.