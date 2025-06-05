5 Best Crypto Casinos: List of Safe Crypto Gambling Sites to Play at in June 2025

We hear that some of you have doubts when it comes to selecting the best crypto casinos from the available ones. Well, don’t worry, we will help you with the selection process. Our gambling team, including experts in gambling, has played more than a hundred online crypto casinos to make a list of the five best crypto casinos. Let’s take a deep look into it now.

Listed Best Crypto Casinos With Bonuses & Latest Rankings!

Casino Welcome Bonus Offer Ratings JACKBIT 30% Rakeback + 100 first deposit free spins + no KYC. 4.9/5⭐ 7Bit Casino 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 free spins. 4.9/5⭐ BitStarz $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins. 4.8/5⭐ KatsuBet 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins. 4.8/5⭐ MIRAX 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins. 4.7/5⭐

Best Crypto Casinos Reviewed!

It’s fair to doubt why we consider these online crypto casinos the best gambling websites in the industry. We understand it and will explain why we chose these casinos as the best crypto casinos. We believe that at the end of the article, you will choose one gambling site from the list we have added above.

1. JACKBIT – Best Crypto Casino With No Wagering Bonus & Bet Insurance

➡️Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2022.

– 2022. License – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 30% Rakeback + 100 first deposit free spins + no KYC.

– 30% Rakeback + 100 first deposit free spins + no KYC. Total Games – Over 7,000

– Over 7,000 Customer Service – A 24/7 live chat facility and an email service.

🎯Game Library

The game library of JACKBIT includes more than 7,000 games in various categories. JACKBIT also offers an excellent sportsbook to its players. The game library includes popular slot games, table games, Megaways, video poker, instant games, scratch cards, video bingos, and live casino games.

The live casino games section includes games like live Baccarat, live Roulette, live Blackjack, Sic Bo, Game Shows, etc. All the games we have in this best crypto casino are provided by the finest and popular game providers available in the industry. Talking about the sportsbook, it includes more than 82,000 monthly live events, 4,500+ betting types, 140+ sports types, and 75,000+ monthly pre-match events.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

We would like to say that JACKBIT is one of the best crypto casinos because it offers a welcome bonus that doesn’t need to meet any wagering requirements. Not only a welcome bonus, JACKBIT will surprise you all with some excellent casino and sports bonus offers. We will provide details of some of the bonuses available in the best Bitcoin casino here.

Welcome Bonus Offers. Casino Welcome Bonus Offer – 30% Rakeback + 100 first deposit free spins + no KYC. Sports Welcome Bonus Offer – 100% no-risk sports bonus offer.



Casino Bonus Offers. Tournaments. Daily Tournament – 1000 free spins. Weekly Tournament – $1,000 cash prize. Fortune Run (Instant Game Tournament) – Win a share of $500 every day.



Sports Bonus Offers. Champions League Cashback – 10% cashback on lost bets. NBA Playoffs Cashback – 10% cashback on lost bets. Bet Masters (Weekly Sports Tournament) – $20,000 cash prize every week. Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a free bet.



➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros Cons One of the best game libraries and sportsbooks. Few normal casino bonus offers. A welcome bonus without wagering requirements. Compatible with all devices.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino With Huge BTC Bonus

➡️Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2014.

– 2014. License – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5.35 BTC + 250 free spins.

– 325% up to 5.35 BTC + 250 free spins. Total Games – Over 10,000.

– Over 10,000. Customer Service – An email service and a live chat facility.

🎯Game Library

The game library of 7Bit is so popular among gambling enthusiasts. It offers more than 10,000 games in various categories. The best game providers in the industry provide all the games.

Some of the providers include BGaming, VoltEnt, Spribe, Endorphina, GameArt, Yggdrasil, Backseat, Claw Buster, etc. Olympus Trueways, Treasure of Anubis, Olympigs, Chicken Road 2, Hamster Run, Penalty Unlimited, Balloon Mania, 36 Coins, Big Catch, and Bingo Planets are some of the new games available in 7Bit Casino.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

The bonus offers and promotions available in this best Bitcoin casino include many unique and attractive bonus offers. 7Bit Casino provides an unbeatable welcome bonus package to its newly registered players. Let’s take a look at the available bonus offers.

Welcome Bonus Package – 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins. First Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins. Second Deposit Bonus – 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins. Third Deposit Bonus – 50% up to 1.5 BTC. Fourth Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins.



Cashback Bonus Offers. Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%.



Telegram Bonus Offers. Telegram Offer – 50 free spins. Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins. Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.



Reload Bonus Offers. Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 25% up to 4.55 mBTC + 50 free spins. Wednesday Free Spins – 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Weekend Offer – 50% up to 4.8 mBTC.



➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros Cons The biggest welcome bonus package ever. Sportsbook is not available. The biggest game library ever. Complete player protection with the latest security features.

3. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino With Multiple Crypto Acceptability

➡️Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2014.

– 2014. License – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins.

– $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins. Total Games – Over 6,000.

– Over 6,000. Customer Service – It includes an email service and a live chat facility.

🎯Game Library

BitStarz holds a game library that is more than 6,000 in number. The majority of the games are slot games, and they include over 4,500 games in number. You may doubt the safety of the games we have in this online crypto casino. All of them are provided by the prominent game providers available in the industry.

Aztec Magic Deluxe, Sky Hunter, Barbarian Fury, Infinity Hero, and Story of Egypt are some of the best Bitcoin slots we have in BitStarz. Other than slot games, we have attractive table games, jackpot games, live casino games, and a few other games.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

BitStarz offers its players some of the most attractive bonus offers and tournaments. It includes a humongous welcome bonus offer as well. The best Bitcoin casino offers available are listed below.

Welcome Bonus Package – $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins. First Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins. Second Deposit Bonus – 50% up to 1 BTC. Third Deposit Bonus – 50% up to 2 BTC. Fourth Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 1 BTC.



Other Bonus Offers.

Capos Cash – $70,000 in prize for players.

BitStarz Originals Tournament – $5,000 cash prize.

Slot Wars – €5,000 and 5,000 free spins.

Table Wars – €10,000 cash prize.

Monday Reload Bonus Offer – 50% up to $300.

Wednesday Free Spins – 200 free spins.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros Cons More than 500 cryptocurrencies are available. Higher wagering requirements for some bonus offers. One of the best mobile casinos. Easy registration process.

4. KatsuBet – Best Crypto Casino With Daily Cashback & 200 FS

➡️Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2020.

– 2020. License – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins

– 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins Total Games – Over 7,000.

– Over 7,000. Customer Service – Excellent email service and a 24/7 live chat facility

🎯Game Library

The game collection in KatsuBet is always impressive. It includes over 7,000 games in different categories. We can enjoy quality slot games, instant games, table games, card games, live casino games, poker games, etc., in KatsuBet.

The finest game providers available in the industry provide all the games here. GameArt, Hotrisegames, Spribe, Spinon, PLatipuslive, Apparat Gaming, and Bitpunch are some of the game providers we have in this best Bitcoin casino.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

The bonus offers and promotions available in KatsuBet offer some of the best offers. It includes exclusive and regular bonus offers along with a humongous welcome bonus package.

Welcome Bonus Package – 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins. First Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins. Second Deposit Bonus – 75% up to 1.25 BTC + 100 free spins. Third Deposit Bonus – 50% up to 1.25 BTC. Fourth Deposit Bonus – 100% up to 1 BTC.



Exclusive Bonus Package. Highroller Welcome Bonus – 50% up to 0.036 BTC. BTC Exclusive Bonus – 75 free spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas. New Game: Olympus Trueway – 45 free spins. Birthday Bonus – Get free rewards on your birthday.

Regular Bonus Offers. Monday Reload Bonus Offer – Get 0.006 BTC + 50 free spins. Wednesday Free Spins – Get 35, 75, or 100 free spins. Thursday Loot Boxes – Get 45, 85, or 100 free spins. Daily Cashback – Get cashback up to 5%, 7%, or 10%.



➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros Cons Provides a humongous welcome bonus offer. Steeper wagering requirements for some bonus offers. Safe and secure banking methods. Excellent customer support.

5. MIRAX Casino: New Crypto Casino With Highroller Cashback & 5 BTC

➡️Overview of The Casino

Established Year – 2022.

– 2022. License – The Curacao eGaming Commission.

– The Curacao eGaming Commission. Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins.

– 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins. Total Games – Over 9,000.

– Over 9,000. Customer Service – A live chat facility for 24 hours and an email service.

🎯Game Library

A total of more than 7,000 games are available in MIRAX. It includes games in various categories like slot games, table games, instant wins, jackpot games, bonus buy, megaways, live casino games, etc.

If you are a slot games lover, MIRAX has something in store for you. It offers slot games in different themes like Chinese Slots, Cleopatra, Dragon, Egypt, Irish, Megaways, Penny slots, Retro, Vikings, 777, etc. Also, these games are provided by the best game providers available in the industry.

Popiplay, Reflerxgaming, Smartsoft, Spribe, Zillion, Spinon, Mascot, Gamevy, and Endorphina are some of the game providers we have in this casino.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

MIRAX offers an excellent welcome bonus package to its new players. Let’s see what are the available bonus offers are along with the welcome bonus pack in MIRAX.

Welcome Bonus Package – 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins. First Deposit Bonus – 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD + 100 free spins. Second Deposit Bonus – 75% match bonus up to 600 USD + 50 free spins. Third Deposit Bonus – 50% match bonus up to 1000 USD. Fourth Deposit Bonus – 100% match bonus up to 2000 USD.



Other Bonus Offers.

New Game Bonus – 45 free spins.

BTC Exclusive Bonus – 75 free spins.

Monday Reload Bonus – 0.006 BTC + 50 free bonus.

Wednesday Reload Bonus – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

Highroller Cashback – Get 10%, 15%, or 20% cashback.

➡️Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros Cons Secured blockchain-based payments. The user interface is outdated. No need to provide personal details. No legal restrictions.

What’s So Special About Cryptocurrencies?

The cryptocurrencies available in the best crypto casinos we have mentioned above provide quick deposits and withdrawals of funds. The transactions will be processed via blockchain, and no third parties can stop or edit the transactions. There will be no fees charged for transactions using cryptocurrency.

We can buy cryptocurrencies from the websites of some of the casinos using fiat currencies like VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, and Neteller. Some of the available cryptocurrencies in the best crypto casinos are provided below.

Cryptocurrencies are Available in the best crypto casinos. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Tron, Solana, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, etc.



Final Verdict On Best Crypto Casinos 2025

So, here we are at the end of the article, and we believe now you have a name in your mind to choose and start your gambling journey. We guarantee you that there is no need to worry about choosing any of the casinos from the list above. Remember that you are choosing one from the list of the best crypto casinos, and also remember to gamble safely. We wish you all the best.

FAQ’s

Are Online Crypto Casinos Better Than Normal Online Casinos?

Crypto casinos provide more safety features to players compared to online casinos. Also, players can make quick deposits and withdrawals using crypto casinos rather than online casinos.

Are There Any Transaction Fees For Online Crypto Casinos?

No, players can make fee-free transactions using cryptocurrencies.

Do Crypto Casinos Provide The Same Features As Their Mobile Casinos?

Yes, the best gambling sites provide the same features and offers on their desktop and mobile casino sites.

Do The Above-Mentioned Casinos Provide Table Games?

Yes, the best crypto casinos in the industry provide the best table games to their players.

Do The Casinos Provide A 24/7 Live Chat Facility?

The best gambling sites we have, including the casinos in the table above, provide a live chat facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week.