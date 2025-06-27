46 oil thieves arrested as troops deactivates 10 illegal refinery sites, 14 storage tanks

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, fighting against economic sabotage and other security challenges in the Niger Delta, discovered and deactivated 10 illegal refining sites, 11 crude oil cooking ovens, 32 dugout pits, eight boats, 14 storage tanks, and 16 drums in the last week.

Troops also arrested 46 oil thieves and other criminals with several assorted arms and ammunition recovered from them.

During the operations, troops foiled oil theft worth over N83,722,425.00.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Markus Kangye, while making this known on Friday, said, “The breakdown shows 76,610 litres of stolen crude oil and 8,425 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and three vehicles.

“On 18 June 2025, troops, while conducting offensive operations, arrested 15 criminals in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State.

“23 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, encountered cultists heavily armed attacking some security agencies in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State. During the encounter, they arrested 2 of the criminals and recovered arms and ammunition.

“Similarly, on 20 June 2025, troops, acting on a tip-off, arrested a suspect identified as Frank May with firearms in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

On security operations in other theatres, Kangye said, “Troops of Operation Udoka in the South East, while sustaining offensive operations, on 18 June 2025, raided a terrorist’s location in Okigwe LGA of Imo State and arrested an injured terrorist receiving treatment.

“During the raid, some hospital equipment, weapons, ammunition, IEDs and handheld radios were recovered, while the camp was burnt down.

“Similarly, in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, three terrorist accomplices were arrested on 21 and 24 June 2025.

“On 20 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about a car snatcher in Osisioma LGA of Abia State and arrested him.

‘Troops of Operations Hadin Kai in the North East recorded scores of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists comprising adult males and females as well as children as operational tempo heightened during the week.

“Between 20 – 25 June 2025, troops, in conjunction with security agencies and hybrid forces, conducted offensive operations in Balge, Gwoza, Kukawa, Dambo, Konduga and Chibok LGAs of Borno State. During the operations, some terrorists were eliminated, while three kidnapped victims were rescued.

“The troops also recovered arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles, vehicles and foodstuff, amongst others. Terrorists’ camps and equipment were burnt.

“Troops arrested 11 terrorists logistics suppliers and collaborators during well-coordinated operations conducted in Ngazai, Konduga, Dikwa and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council of Borno State as well as Gujba and Geidam LGAs of Yobe State from 21 – 26 June 2025.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Dikwa, Balge, Chibok and Ngazai of Borno State from 22 – 26 June 2025. During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists and rescued two kidnapped victims. Some weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

“Additionally, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and some quantities of improvised explosive devices making materials. Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, during offensive operations between 21 – 26 June 2025, troops made contact with terrorists in Talata Mafara, Tsafe, Shinkafi LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Kankara and Kurfi LGAs of Katsina State.

“They also conducted operations in Tangaza, Binji and Kaduna North LGAs of Sokoto and Kaduna State, respectively.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were killed, while weapons, assorted ammunition and motorcycles were recovered from them.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Silame, Sabon Birni and Kware LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Zuru, Danko-Wasagu LGAs of Kebbi State.

“Gallant troops also conducted operations in Shinkafi, Kankara and Matazu LGAs of Katsina State as well as Mariga LGA of Niger State.

“During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists and arrested 2 of them, while weapon and ammunition as well as Unexploded Ordnance were recovered.

“From 20 -24 June 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested five suspected terrorists in Faskari and Malumfashi LGAs of Katsina State as well as Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven, while conducting offensive operations, made contact with extremists in Riyom, Bokkos and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State as well as Karu LGA Kaduna State from 21 – 24 June 2025.

“During the encounters, gallant troops killed some extremists, arrested four and rescued three kidnapped victims. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“Between 20 – 22 June 2025, troops acting on a tip-off raided and arrested three suspected violent extremists in Riyom and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State.

“Troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to credible intelligence about criminal activities in Jos North, Bassa, Barkin Lady, Bokkos and QuaÁn Pan LGAs of Plateau State as well as Kauru LGA of Kaduna State between 21 – 26

June 2025.

“During the operations, some extremists were killed, arrested 33 of them, while two kidnapped victims were rescued. Some arms and ammunition, as well as motorcycles and livestock, were also recovered from them.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, during offensive operations between 20 – 26 June 2025, made contact with extremists in Lau, Takum and Wukari LGAs of Taraba State as well as Karu and Lafia LGAs of Nasarawa State.

“During the encounters, troops killed some extremists and arrested nine of them, while six kidnapped victims were rescued. Weapons and ammunition, as well as vehicles and motorcycles, were recovered from them.

“Troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West LGAs of Benue State as well as Karim Lamido and Yagba West LGAs of Taraba and Kogi State, respectively.

“During the encounters, they eliminated some extremists, arrested three and rescued four kidnapped hostages.

“Similarly, troops acted on a tip-off and arrested 11 extremists/kidnappers in Esan South East and Orhionwon LGAs of Edo States as well as Keffi and Patigi LGAs of Nasarawa and Kwara States, respectively.

“They also conducted operations in Suleija LGA of Niger State between 21 – 25 June 2025.

“During the operations, they rescued seven kidnapped victims and recovered arms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles and mobile phones from them.

Furthermore, the DMO said, “The Nigerian Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

“These operations underscore our dedication to restoring peace, ensuring the safety of all citizens, and dismantling threats to national security.

“We commend the bravery and professionalism of our personnel and urge all Nigerians to continue cooperating with security agencies. Together, we will achieve lasting peace and stability across the country “

Vanguard News