3 years felt like 40, Patience Jonathan breaks silence on Ph.D journey

Patience Jonathan

By Nnasom David

ABUJA—Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has revealed the intense challenges she faced while pursuing her doctoral degree, describing the three-year academic journey as feeling like four decades of struggle.

Speaking during a testimony and thanksgiving service at Streams of Joy International in Abuja, Patience opened up about the doubts, physical stress and emotional strain she endured while studying for her Ph.D.

“When I went to pick up the Ph.D form, I asked myself, ‘What am I going to do with this now that I have finished as First Lady?’ But God told me, ‘If these young children can make it, why can’t you?’ So, I tried. Honestly, those three years felt like 40,” she said.

Despite being significantly older than most of her classmates, she embraced the learning environment with humility, even when she had to ask questions repeatedly.

“I wasn’t ashamed. When the teacher was teaching, I raised my hand and asked questions. The younger ones understood things quickly, but I, Mama, I had to ask three times before I understood one. I kept going. I wasn’t afraid to learn,” she added.

Patience emphasized that education has no age limit and encouraged Nigerians, young and old, to pursue knowledge with determination.

“There is no age limit in education. You are 100 years old, you can make it. You are 10 years old, you can make it. Just sit like me. Be determined, and you will succeed,” she added.

She also used the occasion to call for national unity, urging citizens to come together to build a better Nigeria and encouraged religious leaders to pray fervently for the nation.