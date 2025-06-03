3 nabbed in Ghana as Police bust int’l car-jacking ring

….Recover SUVs stolen from Nigeria

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau, NCB, Abuja, has recovered and returned multiple vehicles stolen in Nigeria and trafficked to neighbouring countries.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the recoveries represent a significant milestone in the NPF’s ongoing efforts to combat cross-border crimes, saying “Operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja, working in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Accra, recovered a Toyota Prado (2020 model) in Accra, Ghana.

“The vehicle, which belongs to a Federal Government agency in Nigeria, was stolen during a robbery incident in Abuja recently.

“Three suspects were arrested in Ghana and have since been charged to court in Accra.

“The vehicle was successfully returned to Nigeria and formally handed over to the concerned agency.”

Similarly, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja recovered a Toyota Hilux (2018 model) belonging to another Federal Government agency in Nigeria.

The vehicle had been stolen from a staff member of the agency in the Utako District, FCT Abuja, on October 18, 2024.

Through extensive investigation and international cooperation facilitated by INTERPOL NCB Niamey, the vehicle was tracked to Agadez, Niger Republic, and officially handed over at the Nigeria–Niger border (Ilela/Konni) to a senior staff member representing the agency.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force is finalizing the recovery and return of two additional vehicles—a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV—which were stolen from their owners in Abuja in May 2025 and subsequently sold in Niamey, Niger Republic.