3 convicted for vandalsing Ikeja Electric equipment

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

LAGOS — IKEJA Electric has expressed zero tolerance against vandalism as a Lagos magistrate court convicted three persons for vandalising and stealing electricity distribution equipment within the Ikeja Electric network.

Ikeja Electric Plc, in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kingsley Okotie, said: “In demonstration of its zero-tolerance for vandalism and other infractions that will impede her commitment to efficient and effective service delivery to customers, we are pleased to announce that three persons were recently convicted by Magistrate courts in Lagos as they were found guilty of vandalizing and stealing electricity distribution equipment within Ikeja Electric network.

“The Magistrate Court sitting at Ikorodu on May 5, 2025, convicted and sentenced Adegbite Jamiu for vandalizing a transformer serving the Igboye community. He was charged with a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful damage, and stealing. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

“His arrest was made possible by the vigilance of a community member who handed him over to the police. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently from the date of arrest.

“On May 7, 2025, the Magistrate Court sitting at Ogba, Ikeja convicted and sentenced Jeremiah Chukwuemeka and Joshua Udeh to one-year imprisonment each for vandalizing and stealing electricity cables from a transformer located on Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

“The two were apprehended on August 15, 2024, and were subsequently charged with conspiracy, stealing, wilful damage to electricity cables, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The defendants pleaded guilty and were convicted and sentenced as charged.”

Reacting to the court decisions, the Chief Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mr Babatunde Osadare commended the judgments and expressed hope that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to others.

While reiterating the company’s commitment to combating vandalism, Osadare said: “These convictions reinforce our commitment to protecting our infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity distribution to our customers.

“We appreciate the efforts of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies and urge community members to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the authorities, and avoid taking the law into your hands.”