Home » News
News

June 22, 2025

Sir Jude Idimogu

 Sir Jude Idimogu, a former two-term Lagos lawmaker, has called on  Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make his cabinet inclusive by including non-indigenes.

Idimogu, Deputy Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos State APC,made the call  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

The ex-lawmaker said the  make-up of  the  governor’s cabinet does not reflect inclusiveness  expected in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.

Idimogu  clarified that his  call was in the  interest of the state and  should not be taken as  seeking any position in cabinet.

According to him,  including non-indigenes in the state cabinet has a lot of benefits  ,both socially and politically.

“The governor of Lagos State, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and leadership of APC should take a second look at why there is no non- indigene  in the cabinet of Sanwo-Olu, two years into his second term in office.

“The Hausas and Igbos and others in the state  should not be excluded or sidelined in governance in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos.

“They (non-indigenes) are key when it comes to election .They are very key and I  am really worried about this exclusion   as a detribalised Nigerian.

“We  must look into this issue as we approach the 2027 general elections”, Idimogu said.

The ex- lawmaker and a vocal supporter  of President Bola Tinubu, urged the party leadership to engage the governor on  the issue.

“APC must forget the past and win the large Igbo and Hausa population in the state to its side.

Related News

“If we want to win , we must start on time, we must recognise Ndigbo and the  Hausas.

“I am not expressing this view because I am looking for any appointment,I am making this call to make  the 2027 election an easy win  for us ,” he said.

Idimogu said appointment of non-indigenes in cabinet will help the party  get  support indigenes in the state and mobilise them ahead   for  2027 .

“These people(appointees) can, from now, start mobilising and speaking to their people. We should not wait until the elections come before we  start talking to them.

“Lagos is a cosmopolitan city, Lagos is not Oyo, Kwara, Ogun or other states. Let us give them a sense of belonging as every vote is important in any  election.

“Let us always consider the cosmopolitan nature of the state and ensure inclusiveness in our  democracy,”he said.

Commending the Yorubas  for being hospitable to people of other ethnic groups,  Idimogu urged  Igbos, Hausas and others in the state  to always reciprocate the hospitality by showing respect to them.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.