Oyo APC warns members against anti-party acts

The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its members against acts, meetings and utterances that could jeopardise the party’s 2027 ambition.



This is contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in Ibadan on Wednesday.



The warning followed media reports on two unnamed APC leaders praising Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration, raising suspicions of covert ties with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.



The APC declared zero tolerance for indiscipline, sabotage, and disloyalty, especially from members allegedly driven by selfish ambitions and short-sightedness.



“But for selfishness and poor orientation borne out of indiscipline and myopia, no reasonable member of the APC would turn himself into a propaganda machinery for the current PDP administration,” it said.



The party wondered why a chieftain would praise Makinde, who was accused of wasting enormous resources of the state on frivolities in the last six years.



It found the personalities’ conduct within the party as highly reprehensible, hence saying it has had enough dose of sabotage, conspiracy and other acts of disloyalty from supposed members.

“We are poised to wield the big stick against recalcitrant individuals whose goal is to see our party in disarray at every crucial time.

“The Olayide Abas-led state executive and other stakeholders have done so much for reconciliation,” it said.

The party said that any member trying to draw it back at a time when more eminent citizens were joining it in droves would be treated as an enemy of the state.

“We have done our diligence and established that those who parade themselves as APC chieftains and are still working for the opposition in recent times have no reason to engage in such shameful acts.

“But we would engage them as democrats since some schools of thought are of the opinion that they were either misinformed or misrepresented,” the party said.

It says that every member of the party is expected to key into Project 2027, aimed at wholly delivering Oyo State to the APC in the next general election.