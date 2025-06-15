2027:This Obi, Atiku, others’ coalition is different, Dalung warns

Solomon Dalung affirms existence of cabals Tinubu’s govt.

…even if all the 36 state governors defect to APC, Seyi appointed INEC Chair, Tinubu is still going to slug it out with the masses

•Says some reckless lawmakers may

one day try to make Tinubu life president

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Solomon Dalung was Minister of Youth and Sports in the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari. To him, the gale of defections into the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is driven by fear of being prosecuted.

According to him, the reason politicians are rushing into the ruling party is essentially because of their ‘sins’, knowing that their ‘sins’ are forgiven when they cross over to the party. He, however, warns the Tinubu administration that the rush into the APC may not prevent it from suffering losses at the polls come 2027.

What is your assessment of Tinubu’s two years in office?

Well, Tinubu’s administration for two years has been far below expectations because his personality in governance is not strange to the Nigerian political climate. He was a governor in Lagos for eight years, so when he was elected, a lot of Nigerians who cast their votes for him had high expectations of him. He was seen as the Lagos miracle maker, and Nigerians expected that in spite of whatever situation that was on ground, which Nigerians are also conversant with, he was the proper person to change things.

Disappointingly, he dashed their hopes from day one and that sent a signal that he lacked comprehension of the country’s situation. That is because he removed the fuel subsidy without even a government on ground. And if there was no government on ground, the fundamental question is who would have subjected his thoughts and aligned it with the reality on the ground and if there were suggested methods and mechanisms of dealing with the crisis of the withdrawal. So, that statement of ‘subsidy is gone’ was quite reckless and was not expected of a leader who is familiar with governance. So, that statement of subsidy is gone was quite reckless and unexpected of a leader who is also familiar with governance, even though he and his men have appropriated it to be correct. But some of us, who are familiar with governance, considered it as the worst cowardice any leader will ever demonstrate.

That is because if he was courageous enough, then he could have subjected the policy to a superior argument and the litmus test of scrutiny and he could have faced a panel and defended it; that is courage. But to cowardly ambush Nigerians as he did, was not courage at all. So the sum total of what I’m saying is that the beginning of his administration ushered in what we are dealing with today. So my assessment of his performance is that it has been far below expectations and disappointing.

You have seen the number of endorsements President Tinubu is getting from APC leadership to the APC governors and National Assembly leadership among others; what do you make of the endorsements?

There was a Prophet Adams Oshimhole who had earlier prophesied that any sinner, even if the person was an armed robber, a bandit or a Boko Haram member, who jumps into the APC’s ship, would have his sins forgiven. So, if you want to understand politically the meaning of these endorsements, you must go back to the prophecy. So it is not an endorsement as a political reality. It is a conclave of sinners; people who have committed heinous crimes against the Nigerian people and they are jumping into the ship for the forgiveness of their sins. Not that they believe in Tinubu, no; they do not. They are only assembling so that their sins will be forgiven. So it is a conclave of political cardinals who have committed grave sins against the Nigerian people and a political party has offered them the opportunity of forgiveness on entrance. So they are jumping into it and that is why all the endorsements are by APC. So, even if APC has endorsed the President who is also the leader of the party, what advantage or what value has it added? The votes he got were not APC votes; they were the votes of Nigerians. If Nigerians had endorsed him, I would have taken time to make a critical analysis of it. But the APC members, what is their percentage within the Nigerian political demography? So the endorsement, to me, is what can be referred to as a political caricature of contemporary politics.

Last month, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and entire state Assembly members dumped the PDP for the APC. Also recently, we saw Akwa Ibom State Governor also defecting with some legislators, about 11 of them, to the APC. It is believed that more governors are still planning to defect to APC; are they defecting because the president has done so well or is Nigeria becoming a one-party state? What is your take?

You know there is an adage in Hausa that if animals will celebrate the death of a butcher, has the knife also died? If beneficiaries of the mandate of the people are defecting, have the people also defected? Let’s take the case of Delta before we come to Akwa-Ibom. The person who defected is the governor whose mandate was very controversial.

It was in the dying minute that the Supreme Court affirmed his election. The most popular candidate who lost at the Supreme Court was persuaded to support him because of party loyalty. So, if a beneficiary of such a manipulation has decided to defect, would the people follow him? Now you can interpret the implication of that defection from the video of how people received the former governor in his ancestral home. Women conveyed the message of the community to him vehemently that he is on his own. And you know in the South-South and the South East, it was the women that set the agenda of independence for Nigeria with the Aba women’s riot of 1929. So you cannot ignore that significant political event that took place in his village.

The women of the South-South had sent a very strong message to the sinners who have run into the sanctuary of forgiveness that they are on their own. So nobody has defected, it’s the governor and his cabinet that have gone. You go to Akwa Ibom, the man who brought the governor; did he defect with him to the APC? The answer is no. There are about 15 or so members of the House of Assembly who have refused to defect. Commissioners are turning in resignations one after the other. Before you defect, you consult the people and if they give you an endorsement, they will stand with you. But the governor did not even pretend in his defection speech, he was categorical. He said he has seen how Tinubu has performed and has decided to support him by defecting. So, that defection was not people-oriented or driven. So there is no value added to Tinubu except that he has compounded the situation in his party and there will be an implosion. Let me tell you this, I’m not a prophet, even if all the 36 state governors, decamp to APC and Seyi Tinubu is appointed the Chairman of INEC; Tinubu is going to slug it out with the masses because he is the only president who has drawn a battle line between him and the masses by weaponising hunger, poverty and hardship. And he is not remorseful about it; rather he is very pretentious, always telling Nigerians to sacrifice for the good days ahead, while he alongside his wife and son are busy living lavish lives, spending lavishly all over Nigeria. When will they sacrifice?

What is your take about the moves by some politicians including Atiku, El-Rufai, and others to form a coalition ahead of 2027? Do you think they will succeed in that coalition?

You see, this coalition is different from all attempted coalitions since the first republic. The difference here is that the president has declared himself the enemy of the poor and the poor are dying every day of hunger, poverty, malnutrition.

So, like I’m saying, the coalition is unique. It’s unique because the President has declared himself an enemy of the poor, and he weaponises existential threats. So, the poor people are dying every day of hunger and malnutrition. They can’t afford hospital bills. They can’t live a good life. So, they are naturally angry. Now, the coalition of politicians has realized that we are treading on a very dangerous ground because, in the final analysis, there may be an implosion of an unmanageable political crisis resulting from the hardship in the land. So, they are also providing succor for the poor by giving them hope that we are organizing ourselves to provide for you an alternative that will end this suffering. So, the coalition is very popular among the poor people; that is the truth. It’s very popular. I deal a lot with the common people, and they talk much about the coalition, meaning that, ultimately, whatever the coalition will settle for, the common people will be interested in eliminating this current political reality before resolving the issues. So, it may not be a great issue as to who, ultimately, the coalition may put forward. But, if the coalition is able to put forward a candidate and stand up to him, President Tinubu is going to have one of the toughest battles. Even if he rolls out the power of Bourdillon, Nigerians will only end up collecting the money, but he will suffer the same fate as Jonathan. So, the coalition, yes, is of political elements who have their differences, they have their grouses, but the coalition is that of Potiphar and Pontius Pilate. All of them are enemies of themselves; they are all enemies of Jesus. For the purpose of crucifying Jesus, they became friends and that is how I see the coalition.