2027: Wike, stakeholders’ position aligns with PDP’s stand – Nat’l Organising Secretary, Bature

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Bature, has said the position of the ‘Concerned Stakeholders’ group, led by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, aligns with the party’s official stance.

This comes as the PDP prepares for its upcoming convention in August and the 2027 general elections.

Bature spoke to Vanguard in an exclusive chat in Abuja on Tuesday, addressing the outcomes of the stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday and its implications for the party’s unity.

The stakeholders’ meeting, convened by Wike and attended by former G5 governors and key party figures, resolved to zone the 2027 presidential candidacy to the South and reaffirmed Senator Sam Anyanwu as the National Secretary.

The group stressed the need to follow the party’s constitution and warned against greed and ego, which they said could harm the party.

When asked about the NWC’s reaction to the stakeholders’ meeting, Bature said, “We don’t even know what happened at the meeting. So, how are we to give a reaction? What they said in the communique, is it different from what the party believes in? I don’t think.”

He added that the stakeholders’ communique largely reflected the party’s position and that the secretaryship issue was in line with the party’s constitution.

“The secretaryship position is clear. I know that some people are being deliberately mischievous. It’s a very clear position of the law, and the party stands at risk if we do not abide by that law,” Bature said.

When reminded that the stakeholders claimed the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was not properly convened, Bature responded, “No decision taken during that NEC meeting was binding on the party. Had it been a binding decision was taken, there would have been cause for alarm, but no such decision was taken.”

The stakeholders’ meeting, held under the banner of ‘Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP,” focused on the party’s survival and internal issues.

Attendees, including former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, highlighted the G5’s role in stabilising Nigeria by opposing the PDP’s 2023 presidential ticket. They warned that greed and ego could further weaken the party if not addressed.

While Bature played down the differences between the stakeholders’ communique and the party’s official positions, the meeting shows the ongoing discussions within the PDP.

The decision to zone the 2027 presidential candidacy to the South and the reaffirmation of Anyanwu as National Secretary could shape the party’s future if handled well.