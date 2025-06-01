2027: Why Tinubu deserves second term — Sanwo-Olu

Gov Babajide Sanwo-OLu receives President Bola Tinubu at Lagos Airport.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As the wave of defections from opposition parties continues to swell the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement comes as Tinubu, currently in Lagos for a series of official events and the Sallah holiday, marks the midpoint of his administration on May 29.

Earlier, at the commemoration of the 2025 Workers’ Day in Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu joined workers in celebrating the day at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan under the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship.’ The event witnessed an unprecedented turnout by various union groups under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which filled the 10,000-capacity venue to the brim.

Sanwo-Olu reassured the workers that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare and dignity, noting that Lagos remained a sub-national with best remuneration packages for workers.

The governor said improving workers’ welfare had continued to be the cornerstone of his government’s development agenda, pointing out that the administration had remained faithful in ensuring the regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions despite global economic challenges.

Sanwo-Olu called on workers to be patient with the reforms being implemented by the Federal Government, noting that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu had been yielding results that would further improve workers’ lives.

He said Tinubu had shown leadership in the challenging period, describing Tinubu as a “compassionate leader” who had the interest of workers at heart. “The President’s reforms are beginning to bear fruits, given the growth we have witnessed in the agricultural sector which has led to a reduction in food prices. Today, let us celebrate not only with songs and salutes, but with a renewed spirit of solidarity. Let us recommit to building a country where every hand finds purpose and every labour finds reward,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has through his official X handle and public statements, expressed his profound felicitation with Tinubu on the second anniversary of his administration, describing him as a true democrat and committed nationalist.

He said: “Two years ago, Nigerians entrusted you with a mandate rooted in hope, vision, and the promise of renewal. Since then, you have embraced the demands of office with courage and determination, making difficult but necessary decisions in the interest of long-term national development.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed bold actions, foundational reforms, and a focused effort to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda. Leadership is never without challenges, but meaningful progress is being made. Under your guidance, the Renewed Hope Agenda has grown beyond a vision. It now serves as a framework guiding policy, reform, and governance across key sectors. As governor of Lagos State, I stand in full support of your vision and remain committed to working together for the good of all Nigerians. Congratulations once again, Mr. President. May the journey ahead be even more impactful.”