2027: Why Tinubu can’t drop Shettima

…Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari,5 others mentioned as possible replacements

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

Despite the unfolding political manoeuvrings by interested parties to get the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, replaced ahead of the 2027 poll, President Bola Tinubu appears not to be in the mood to dump him in favour of any other northern politician, Vanguard has learnt.

Already, names of six top All Progressive Party, APC, politicians, drawn from the Northeast and Northwest have been touted to be on the list from which the president could easily pick his VP for the 2027 poll.

Among them is the former Zamfara State governor, Abdullaziz Yari, the current National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, and ex-House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Those touting the NSA’s name claimed that the president wants to tap him for the post so as to learn the rope and become the automatic president of Nigeria in 2031 when power would have returned to the north, while the inclusion of Senator Yari’ name is said to be on the grounds of his closeness to President Tinubu and his frequent stout defence of the number one citizen on any national issue.

Former House of Representatives speaker, Dogara, is said to be preferred to Shettima because of the need for the president to balance the presidential ticket with a Christian and win the support of more Christians and remove the suspicion of Islamization of Nigeria with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The names of the three serving governors are said to be considered based on what some party bigwigs describe as their ‘brilliant performance’ so far, giving the party a good standing among their followers and supporters.

However, sources within the Tinubu’s government have debunked the rumour that the President is shopping for another running mate in 2027 election.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, weekend debunked the rumour of any form of cold war between the President and his Vice since they took office over two years ago.

Onanuga explained that it was only when the President is elected at the party’s primaries that he would announce running mate and that the position is new in the Nigerian political space to warrant any apprehension.

One of the top Presidency official, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said there was nothing to suggest that Tinubu would dump Shettima in 2027.

The sources asserted that Shettima has a formidable structure in the North that is a plus for Tinubu in the midst of the growing opposition from the region for his re-election.

One of the sources told Vanguard last night that the Vice President has never lost any election in Borno state where he was first elected as governor and later became a senator before his present position.

The source said: “President Tinubu will not risk dropping Shettima in 2027. The vice president is an asset to him. First and foremost, he has a formidable structure. Remember he was the first to support President Tinubu before the All Progressives Congress.

”There was a conspiracy among some party members to stop Tinubu from contesting the party primaries but Shettima stood solidly with him and openly supported him.

“You can also remember the time he described the former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo an ice cream seller and he was even the Director General of the Tinubu’s campaign and formed the nucleus for his election. Since his emergence as the Vice President, he has been loyal to his boss. Remember loyalty is one of the cardinal considerations in politics.

“Again, competence is another consideration. He has not failed in any assignment given to him by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. President Tinubu is one of the smartest politicians around and he knows what he wants.”

The source further described the Vice President as a detribalized Nigerian who rose to the occasion when some youths in the North gave a quit notice to the people of the South East extraction to leave the North.

According to the source, immediately the ultimatum was issued to Igbos, he rallied round the Southeast leaders to ensure issues were sorted out amicably.

The source even claimed that some persons who do not have any political structure and cannot win an election in their wards were behind the scheming to drop Shettima because of their selfish interest.

It was also gathered that the relationship between the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the Vice President, Hanna Nana Shettima, may also work in favour of Shettima.

The relationship between Tinubu’s wife and that of the VP Shettima is said to be so strong that it would be difficult for them to be separated abruptly, after the duo had formed a strong bond that is said to be giving the federal government some form of acceptability, support and goodwill in different parts of the country.

One source pointed out that through Mrs. Tinubu’s pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, millions of Nigerians, especially women and girl children, have been given succour through an empowerment programme.

The wife of the vice president is said to have become an integral part of the RHI and is always found with Senator Oluremi Tinubu and sometimes represents the President’s wife whenever she has other engagements.

Sources within the Villa claim that Senator Olureni Tinubu was comfortable working with Hajia Shettima, and this could also contribute to influencing President Tinubu’s decision in 2027.