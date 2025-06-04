2027: Utomi’s Shadow Cabinet demands constitutional, electoral reforms

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Big Tent Shadow Cabinet, a good governance advocacy group under the leadership of Prof. Pat Utomi, has demanded urgent constitutional and electoral reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

These reforms, the group said, will address structural issues, such as the concentration of power in the federal government, which it observed is suffocating subnational entities.

Prof. Utomi, who is the convener of the Big Tent Shadow Cabinet, while speaking at a recent meeting organised by the forum in Lagos, recently said, “The Cabinet recognises that constitutional amendments matter significantly today because they offer an opportunity to address the country’s numerous challenges and strengthen our democracy.”

He said amending the constitution may restructure the country and promote regional autonomy, address sentiments of marginalisation and inequality, and allow for local government autonomy.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by the forum’s Directorate of Media & Communications, Charles Odibo, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The communiqué partly read that “The Big Tent Shadow Cabinet also recognises that the nation’s electoral law reforms matter now because they can significantly impact the country’s democratic growth, stability, and integrity of elections.”

The group also noted that the 2022 Electoral Act has ambiguities and loopholes that were exposed during the 2023 general election, such as uncertainty regarding the stage for comparing physical copies of results and electronically transmitted results.

Reforming these laws, it said, can significantly help prevent electoral disputes and ensure clarity in the electoral process.

Consequently, as a responsible opposition, recognising the critical importance of electoral reforms and constitutional amendments in strengthening the beleaguered democracy, the group said it remains committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in electoral processes.

The forum listed areas of immediate concern, stressing that granting autonomy to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will ensure its impartiality in conducting elections.

It said, “The legal status of INEC’s regulations, guidelines, and manuals is unclear, and the commission’s independence needs to be safeguarded.”

“Electronic Voting: We support the adoption of electronic voting systems to enhance transparency, reduce electoral malpractices, and increase efficiency.”

“Making electronic transmission of results mandatory can enhance transparency and reduce disputes, and clarifying the role of technology in results management can improve the electoral process.”

“Voter Registration: We recommend a continuous voter registration process, ensuring all eligible citizens can exercise their right to vote.”

“Enhancing Voter Identification: Expanding voter identification means can improve the electoral process. This can include using driver’s licences, international passports, national identity cards, or electronically downloadable voters’ cards.”

On issues requiring constitutional amendments, the group urged state police to allow states to have more control over their security and law enforcement.

Other reforms demanded by the forum include local government autonomy based on constitutional amendment.

The group dismissed the recent judgement by the Supreme Court on the matter, insisting that the apex court judgement is being flouted by state governors.

“We propose constitutional amendments to ensure greater representation and inclusivity, including provisions for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.”

“We recommend reforms to the judiciary, including measures to enhance its independence, accountability, and effectiveness.”

To give teeth to their recommendations, the Big Tent commits to stakeholder engagement with various stakeholders, including civil society organisations, traditional leaders, and citizens, to build consensus and gather input on their proposals.

The group will also conduct public education campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of electoral reforms and constitutional amendments.

The Big Tent Shadow Cabinet is committed to promoting electoral reforms and constitutional amendments that strengthen the nation’s democracy.

The group believes that these reforms will enhance transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, ultimately leading to a more stable and prosperous nation.

The group looks forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve these goals.