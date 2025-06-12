2027: Tinubu’s govt scared of opposition coalition  —  Atiku’s aide

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Paul Ibe, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, believes President Bola Tinubu’s administration is scared of an opposition coalition aimed at unseating his government in 2027.

Ibe’s claim followed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s remark that the planned coalition by Atiku and other opposition figures was bound to fail.

However, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Ibe countered the minister’s remark, saying the President’s camp is pushing a negative narrative about the coalition out of fear.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be united, remain focused ahead of the 2027 election and work towards ensuring that the Tinubu administration is voted out.

Ibe said, “Nigerians should keep their eyes on the ball; they should be focused. Better days are coming, but we need to work for it, and that work has to start with ensuring that this administration is shown the exit door (in 2027).

“A united opposition is key to all of that. All of the things that are happening, that it (the coalition) is not going to work is because they are already scared, they are scared of the prospect of the coalition.

Otherwise, why has that become a talking point? Whether it succeeds or not is not their business.”

Asked about his assessment of Tinubu’s government, he said it is “a total failure.”

According to him, Tinubu’s government focuses on 2027 instead of governance.

“It’s all about 2027, focus on the job, focus on governance, make life meaningful and better for Nigerians, and make food affordable. Let there be security of lives and property which is the primary responsibility of any government,” he said.

He maintained that there were no signs that things would get better after two years, adding that Nigerians would have started feeling it if things would get better.

Vanguard News