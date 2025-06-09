2027: Contest Nasarawa governorship, former IGP Adamu urged

Ex-Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Political stakeholders from Lafia Local Government Area have urged the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to contest the Nasarawa governorship position in 2027.

They made their position known at a stakeholders’ engagement on Monday in Lafia.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Mohammed Mainoma, former Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said the decision to urge Adamu to contest for governorship was borne out of his pedigree in public service.

Mainoma, chairman of the occasion, described Adamu as an administrator par excellence throughout his career in the police force.

He maintained that Nasarawa State needed such a man who had distinguished himself both nationally and internationally to steer its affairs to greatness.

“We want him to come and replicate what he did at Interpol for more than 10 years, and as Nigeria’s IGP, to ensure peace and security in Nasarawa State.

“We want Nasarawa State to leverage his wealth of experience and international connections to ensure rapid growth and development of the state.

“Adamu is bold, accountable, knowledgeable, and resourceful to steer the ship of Nasarawa State to greater heights in 2027.

“We therefore, urge him to heed the clarion call of the people he is so passionate about, to contest the governorship in the next general election,” he said.

Also, Barr. Musa Hussaini, an associate of the former IG, said that since 1999, there had never been a time when key stakeholders in Lafia would unanimously endorse a particular person until now.

“I dare say that we have never experienced an occasion where the entire Lafia LGA will rise in one voice to endorse a particular person.

“There is no voice of dissent, no criticism, everybody that is supposed to be somebody in Lafia is here to attest and to support the endorsement of our governor to become in 2027,” he said.

He charged the people to do their bit by registering to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their wards, to participate actively in the electoral process that would ensure Adamu’s victory in 2027.

Hussaini noted that at the last count, 30 imminently qualified persons had indicated interest in vying for the Nasarawa State governorship position.

He, however, pointed out that Adamu stands tall above them given his leadership qualities and experience.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Sarki-Dahiru, member representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said Adamu deserved to be Nasarawa State governor in 2027 describing him as peace-loving and accommodating.

He urged the former IG to accept the call to contest and charged the people to rally around him to succeed for the betterment of the state.

Responding, Retired IG Adamu said that although he had no intention to contest for the governorship of Nasarawa State, he would not turn down the request of the people since he had led all his life serving the people.

He, however, said that he would still be consulting with stakeholders across the state in the interest of Nasarawa