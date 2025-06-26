2025/2026 Carabao Cup first round draw confirmed [Full fixtures]

The first round draw for the 2025/26 Carabao Cup was held on Thursday evening, setting up a series of exciting ties across the English Football League (EFL).

Reigning champions Newcastle United, along with other Premier League clubs, were not included in this stage of the competition. Their entry will come in the later rounds.

A standout fixture from the draw sees Coventry City face Luton Town: a repeat of the dramatic 2023 Championship play-off final, reigniting a recent rivalry between the two sides.

Recently relegated Leicester City will begin their Carabao Cup journey with an away trip to Huddersfield Town, while Birmingham City square off against fellow former Premier League side Sheffield United in another high-profile clash.

Here is the full draw for the Carabao Cup:

Carabao Cup First Round Draw in Full

Southern Section:

Coventry City vs Luton Town

Bristol City vs MK Dons

Bromley vs Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United

Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage

Oxford United vs Colchester United

Barnet or Newport County vs Millwall

Cardiff City vs Swindon Town

Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town vs Southampton

Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle vs QPR

Swansea City vs Crawley Town

Portsmouth vs Reading

Northern Section:

Barrow vs Preston North End

Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool vs Port Vale

Salford City vs Rotherham United

Harrogate Town vs Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion

Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra

Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City

Wrexham vs Hull City

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United

Stoke City vs Walsall

Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic vs Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford City

Middlesbrough vs Doncaster Rovers

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County

Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield vs Mansfield Town

Barnsley vs Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic vs Notts County

The ties will be played in early August as clubs look to make an early mark in the domestic cup competition.

