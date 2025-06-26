2025/2026 Carabao Cup first round draw confirmed [Full fixtures]

The first round draw for the 2025/26 Carabao Cup was held on Thursday evening, setting up a series of exciting ties across the English Football League (EFL).
Reigning champions Newcastle United, along with other Premier League clubs, were not included in this stage of the competition. Their entry will come in the later rounds.
A standout fixture from the draw sees Coventry City face Luton Town: a repeat of the dramatic 2023 Championship play-off final, reigniting a recent rivalry between the two sides.
Recently relegated Leicester City will begin their Carabao Cup journey with an away trip to Huddersfield Town, while Birmingham City square off against fellow former Premier League side Sheffield United in another high-profile clash.
Here is the full draw for the Carabao Cup:
Carabao Cup First Round Draw in Full
Southern Section:
- Coventry City vs Luton Town
- Bristol City vs MK Dons
- Bromley vs Ipswich Town
- Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United
- Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers
- Watford vs Norwich City
- Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage
- Oxford United vs Colchester United
- Barnet or Newport County vs Millwall
- Cardiff City vs Swindon Town
- Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon
- Northampton Town vs Southampton
- Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City
- Plymouth Argyle vs QPR
- Swansea City vs Crawley Town
- Portsmouth vs Reading
Northern Section:
- Barrow vs Preston North End
- Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town
- Blackpool vs Port Vale
- Salford City vs Rotherham United
- Harrogate Town vs Lincoln City
- Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion
- Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra
- Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
- Wrexham vs Hull City
- Birmingham City vs Sheffield United
- Stoke City vs Walsall
- Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic vs Peterborough United
- Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford City
- Middlesbrough vs Doncaster Rovers
- West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County
- Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Chesterfield vs Mansfield Town
- Barnsley vs Fleetwood Town
- Wigan Athletic vs Notts County
The ties will be played in early August as clubs look to make an early mark in the domestic cup competition.
