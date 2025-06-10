10 killed in Borno bomb explosion

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 11 people were reportedly killed on Friday night following a bomb explosion in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. The blast occurred in front of a local cinema situated beside the Konduga fish market, a popular gathering spot in the area.

While confirming the incident, the Borno police command on Saturday, through the state’s public relations officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, in an interview with our reporter, said 10 were killed while others were injured, contrary to reports of 20 persons reportedly killed.

He said, “We received a distress call yesterday evening at about 10:00 pm. A female suicide bomber carrying Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) sneaked into a crowd at a local food market and detonated her explosives, leaving 10 people dead, with others injured.

“Security agencies were able to cordon off the area and evacuate the victims, while the injured ones have been rushed to hospitals in Maiduguri for treatment.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the members of the public to continue to give useful information to the police and other security agencies on the movement of any suspected criminals, as the war against terrorists should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone,” Daso stated.