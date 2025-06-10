Common Nigerian foods that naturally lower blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most common health issues affecting Nigerians today. According to the Nigerian Heart Foundation, over 70% of Nigerians with hypertension are unaware of their condition. While medication plays a crucial role in management, your diet can make a significant difference.

Fortunately, Nigeria is home to a wide variety of affordable, natural foods that can help reduce blood pressure and improve overall heart health. Here are 10 common Nigerian foods that naturally lower blood pressure.

Ugu (Fluted Pumpkin Leaves)

Known for its versatility in soups and stews, Ugu is more than just a tasty addition to your plate. This leafy green is rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by balancing out the negative effects of sodium. Potassium also eases tension in blood vessel walls, lowering the risk of stroke.

How to enjoy: Add Ugu to egusi soup, ogbono, or simply stir-fry with onions and garlic.

Bananas

Bananas are an easily accessible and affordable source of potassium, making them one of the best natural remedies for high blood pressure. Just one banana can contain over 400 mg of potassium, helping the kidneys excrete excess sodium through urine.

Tip: Snack on a banana mid-morning or add to your oats or smoothies.

Beans

Whether it’s white beans, brown beans, or black-eyed peas, beans are an excellent source of fiber, potassium, and magnesium. Fiber helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels, while magnesium helps blood vessels relax.

Tip: Pair cooked beans with plantain, pap, or make bean porridge with vegetables for added nutrients.

Garlic

For centuries, garlic has been used in traditional medicine for its numerous health benefits. It contains allicin, a compound that helps dilate blood vessels and improve circulation. Studies have shown that eating garlic regularly may significantly reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Cooking tip: Crush fresh garlic cloves and add to soups, stews, or marinades for extra flavor and health benefits.

Unripe Plantain

Unripe plantain is a staple in many Nigerian households and is packed with dietary fiber, magnesium, and potassium. It helps reduce blood sugar spikes, lowers bad cholesterol, and maintains arterial health.

Preparation idea: Boil and serve with vegetable sauce, egg stew, or beans.

Avocados (Pear)

Often eaten during the pear season in Nigeria, avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and potassium. These nutrients help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and support healthy blood pressure levels.

Serving tip: Mash avocado on whole wheat bread or enjoy it sliced with rice and beans.

Okra (Okwuru)

This popular vegetable is packed with antioxidants and magnesium, which are key to lowering blood pressure. Okra also has natural properties that may help prevent arterial calcification and inflammation, common in people with hypertension.

Try this: Make okra soup with palm oil, crayfish, and leafy greens like ugu or bitter leaf.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in potassium and fiber while being low in sodium. The potassium helps to balance blood pressure, and the fiber slows down digestion, preventing sudden sugar spikes that can strain the heart.

Enjoy: Boil or roast with a dash of cinnamon or prepare as a healthy porridge with vegetables.

Nuts (Groundnuts, Cashews, Walnuts)

In moderate quantities, nuts are excellent sources of magnesium and healthy fats, which aid in reducing blood pressure. Magnesium helps with muscle function, including the heart, and can improve blood vessel elasticity.

Healthy snack idea: Eat a small handful of roasted groundnuts or sprinkle crushed cashews over a salad.

Watermelon

A favorite during Nigeria’s dry season, watermelon is rich in citrulline, an amino acid that helps produce nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps relax blood vessels, which improves blood flow and reduces blood pressure.

Refreshing tip: Enjoy chilled watermelon as a snack or blend into juice without added sugar.

Vanguard News