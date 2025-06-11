₦39bn ICC renovation misplaced priority — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

…Donates Computers, Boreholes to Chibok Girls’ School

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described the Federal Government’s reported ₦39 billion expenditure on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, as a gross misplacement of priorities, benefiting the elite at the expense of the poor.

Obi made the remarks in Abuja while announcing his facilitation of three development projects—worth over ₦6 million—at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. He emphasized that investments in education are not mere donations, but crucial contributions to national development.

His comments were contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Umar, on Wednesday.

The former Anambra State Governor criticized the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for spending such a large amount on a structure that, according to him, was still in good condition, especially when millions of Nigerians lack basic necessities such as food, healthcare, and quality education.

“The ₦39 billion used to renovate the International Conference Centre would have been better spent on addressing urgent issues affecting Nigerian schoolchildren, who are in desperate need of such investment,” Obi stated.

He questioned the rationale behind the project, pointing out that public school teachers in the FCT have been on strike for over three months due to unpaid salaries—further evidence, he said, of misplaced government priorities.

“That kind of money could have procured thousands of computers for schools across Nigeria, helping to empower the next generation of leaders,” he added.

Obi revealed that during his tenure as governor, he prioritized education to the point where students shared computers at a ratio of ten students to one—a notable improvement at the time.

He also disclosed that his recent intervention in Chibok included ₦6 million for a borehole, solar power installation, and a laboratory. In addition, ten laptops and two laser printers were donated to the school.

Although the donations were intended to be delivered in person, Obi explained that security concerns made a physical visit to Chibok unfeasible.

“If a section of the country is unsafe to visit, then the whole country is unsafe,” he declared.

The donations were facilitated by Mrs. Aisha Yesufu, an activist and prominent advocate for the release of the abducted Chibok girls. According to her, the Chibok community reached out on May 31 to seek assistance in improving computer literacy at the school. Obi responded immediately.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Dauda Iliya, a local leader, pledged to ensure they would be used to their fullest benefit for the students.