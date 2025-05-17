Zulum bans tree felling, declares sanitation day

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has signed two executive orders banning indiscriminate tree felling and mandating a monthly, statewide, environmental sanitation exercise.

The orders were signed on Saturday at the Government House in Maiduguri. They form part of efforts to tackle environmental degradation and promote public health across the state.

Zulum said the move responds to severe environmental abuse, especially unchecked tree cutting, which threatens the ecosystem and poses risks to future generations.

He cited powers granted under Sections 14(2) and 20 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, as amended, as the legal basis for the executive action.

Invoking the Felling of Tree Law, Cap 53, Laws of Borno 1994, Zulum officially prohibited the felling of trees with immediate effect.

Violators of the law face a fine of N250,000 or up to three years’ imprisonment for a first offence. Repeat offenders risk N500,000 fines or five years’ jail.

The second executive order declares the first Saturday of each month as Sanitation Day, aimed at improving hygiene and preventing disease across communities in Borno.

According to the governor, those flouting this order may be fined N100,000 or face up to two years’ imprisonment for a first offence.

Repeat sanitation offenders may face imprisonment of up to five years, Zulum warned, underscoring the seriousness of the directive.

The governor also empowered the Sanitation Court to enforce the executive order more effectively throughout the state.

He revealed plans to introduce a third executive order. This will target illegal activities related to scrap metal scavenging and trading.

Zulum instructed the Police Command and other enforcement agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with all executive orders.