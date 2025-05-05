Zenith Bank’s gross earnings rise 22% to N950bn in Q1’25

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2025 (Q1’25) with Gross Earnings rising to N950 billion, about 22 percent from N781 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2024, Q1’24.

The unaudited statement of account submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday shows that growth in the topline was driven mainly by a 72% increase in the Group’s interest and similar income which rose to N838 billion in the period under review as against N489 billion in Q1’24. The growth in interest income was on the back of the sustained high-interest rate environment.

However, non-interest income declined by 67%, with the increase in other operating income outpaced by the drop in trading gains.

The Group recorded a 10% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT), which stood at N351 billion as against N320 billion recorded in Q1 2024. Relative to the same period, Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose 21% to N312 billion.

The profitability was further enhanced by a decline in the cost of funds, which stood at 3.9% in Q1 2025 versus 4% in Q1 2024. The cost of risk dropped to 1.8% against the 2.8% reported in March 2024.

These reductions reflect the Bank’s proactive deposit mix optimisation, improved asset quality and enhanced risk management, contributing to overall earnings resilience.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 10.3% in Q1 2025, up from 8.3% in Q1 2024. Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) both declined YoY to 29.4% and 4.0%, respectively.

This decline reflects the impact of the recent industry-wide recapitalization exercise, which expanded the Bank’s shareholding base.

Gross loans reported a measured growth of 1% from N11 trillion in December 2024 to N11.08 trillion in March 2025, as the Bank cautiously grows its loan book. Customer deposits grew by 3% from N21.96 trillion in December 2024 to N22.68 trillion in March 2025. Total assets increased by 8% to N32.42 trillion within the same period.

A statement from the bank said, “As the Bank pursues enhanced profitability, its focus on cost efficiency, delivering superior customer experience, and a strategic improvement on digital adoption remain at the forefront of its blueprint.

“In addition, the Bank is well-positioned to deploy further capital to expedite its ongoing expansion plans as it seeks to create enhanced shareholder value and go for growth”.