Zamfara Head of Service praises Gov Lawal for achievements and commitment to workers’ welfare

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

…Commends N13bn Pension Settlement, Implementation of N70,000 Minimum Wage

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State Head of Service, Yakubu Sani Haidara (mni), has commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his dedication to public service and the welfare of workers in the state.

Speaking to journalists in his office in Gusau on Thursday, Haidara described Governor Lawal as a compassionate and committed leader who has prioritized improving the lives of Zamfara citizens and civil servants.

He highlighted several achievements of the administration, including the prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, as well as ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.

Haidara noted that within just two years in office, Governor Lawal has successfully cleared outstanding pension and gratuity arrears totaling N13 billion, benefitting retired civil servants in the state.

He further praised the governor for the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for all categories of workers, including local government staff. The governor has also introduced additional incentives and allowances to boost staff morale and productivity.

According to the Head of Service, several training and retraining programmes have been designed for workers across all cadres to enhance their skills and align with modern practices and civil service reforms for improved performance.

Haidara also addressed ongoing issues related to staff verification, reverification, and redeployment, assuring that the state government is working to resolve all pending matters promptly.

He urged civil servants to remain patient, dedicated, and supportive, encouraging them to reciprocate the government’s efforts by redoubling their commitment to public service and contributing to the state’s socio-economic development.