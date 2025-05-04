Zamfara Crisis: No amount of intimidation can stop our parallel sittings, factional lawmakers

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A factional member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara, has stated that no amount of intimidation by the state government can stop the parallel sittings of the factional lawmakers.

Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara, who represents the Talata-Mafara South Constituency, made the statement in a release issued on Sunday, asserting that the parallel House of Assembly, led by Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, remains committed to defending their legitimate rights.

“We, in the Zamfara State parallel House of Assembly under the eminent leadership of Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, categorically state and inform the good people of the state that we shall continue to work within the spheres of our mandate as lawmakers of our dear state and representatives of our respective constituencies.”

He further emphasized that no amount of intimidation from the state government, including attempts to manipulate the legal system, would deter their leadership.

“We are aware of the malicious actions against us by the state government and have written petitions to security agencies at both the state and national levels. We have also approached stakeholders who have the state and people’s best interests at heart to address the flagrant abuse of law by the other faction of the House of Assembly under Hon. Bilyaminu Moriki, who suspended us—some of us for over a year—without regard for the constitution or the law.”

Hon. Kagara also stated that they are in possession of recordings indicating planned attacks on them and their families by thugs linked to the governor. He said they have alerted the security agencies to the threats in case any harm befalls them.

“While the state government mandated past leaders of the House of Assembly to meet with us towards resolving the crisis, and with a pending case at the Appeal Court in Sokoto, the government hurriedly went to a lower court seeking our arrest without any charges. This request was wrongfully granted by Justice Halima Jaafar Mikaila, who treated us as criminals.”

He criticized the hasty court order, pointing out errors such as the year 2024 appearing on one of the order’s dates, and questioned the clarity of the arrest order, suggesting it may be intended for action by the governor’s alleged attack squad.

Hon. Kagara reaffirmed the faction’s stance on respecting the rule of law by all arms of government in the state, declaring that they will not be intimidated or deterred from fulfilling their mandate.