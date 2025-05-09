Youths protest alleged imposition of councillorship candidate in Oto Awori LCDA

Oto-Awori_LCDA

By Bayo Wahab

Ahead of the Local Council election in Lagos State, Concerned youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward B Ijanikin/Ayetoro within the Oto Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have expressed grievances over the alleged imposition of a councillorship aspirant, describing the situation as “political robbery.

According to the aggrieved youths, despite three candidates purchasing councillorship forms, the outgoing LCDA chairman, Prince Musibau Adekunle Ashafa, has allegedly endorsed only one candidate, Bashiru Safuri Olamilekan.

Furthermore, the youths report that Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the APC State Chairman, allegedly issued a directive and approval for the incumbent councillor to serve a two-term tenure.

This directive is considered contrary to the interests of the ward members and was opposed by those present at a meeting held on April 25th, 2025, at Ijanikin Town Hall.

Kabiru Mumuni, Supervisor for Agriculture in Oto-Awori LCDA, was reportedly present at this meeting.

The youths argue that the alleged imposition and directive by the state chairman undermine their democratic rights and interests.

They suggest that the people of Oto-Awori LCDA Ward B may respond to the situation through peaceful protest or other forms of expression.

They also referenced the 2011 election as an example. Despite the party imposing Hon. Aishat as their candidate over Mr. Awesu Quadri, the people ultimately voted for the PDP candidate, Hon. Ajose Musibau, leading to the APC’s loss in the ward.

The youths note that Ward B comprises eleven political zones and historically, for the past 22 years, councillors have consistently been selected from Ijanikin Central, which includes communities like Alasia, Ayetoro, Ibefun, and Ibasa, among others.

Their primary demand, or agitation, is that the councilorship position should be zoned to another zone within the ward.

They also demanded that every party member of the ward must be carried along in picking a consensus candidate, while noting that no candidate has served more than one tenure in Ward B since the creation of the LCDA, and it has become a tradition.

