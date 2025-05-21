Youth block highway in Edo, protest kidnappings, poor infrastructure

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – HUNDREDS of youths on Wednesday blocked the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road protesting the dilapidated state of the road which has resulted in a high rate of kidnapping and poor infrastructure in the entire local government area.

They complained that kidnapping had become a daily occurrence because of the bad roads and lack of adequate infrastructure and also lambasted political office holders from the area who they said were not sensitive to the plights of the people.

The protest created gridlock on the road as travelers including heavy duty vehicles along the road were stalled for several hours.

They also lamented the case of a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Okasime Olowojoba who has been kidnapped for almost a month and is yet to be released despite the kidnappers already collecting over five million naira from the family and friends.

One of the protesters, Paul Lawani, lamented that “We cannot continue to be slaves in our country, the government should come and tell us what they are doing.

“Akoko-Edo local government area has three general hospitals and non is functioning well, what is clear is that our colonial government knew the large size of Akoko-Edo that is why sited three general hospitals, today, Akoko-Edo is ripe for a military base, yet we have these bases in areas that may not necessarily need them.

“Is the local government chairman not aware that there is this security challenge before he was given the job? Are they not aware that one of the reasons for this kidnapping is because of this bad road? Instead of fixing the road, they are mounting Tinubu for 2027.

“We also want the state government to come and tell us what they want to do about this road and kidnapping.

“One of our brothers has been with the kidnappers for almost one month, they have collected money in millions, they are yet to release him.”

The protesters also accused the security agents posted to the area to check insecurity but alleged that they were not taking their job in the area seriously and they vowed to continue the protest until the state government attends to them.

It took the Otaru of Igarra, HRH, Oba Adehce Saiki who sent emissaries to the protesters to open the road for traffic as he had also written to the state government on the poor state of the road and level of kidnappings.