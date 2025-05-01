Young professionals tasked to save more early in life

From left: Director of Communications & Publicity, Local Organising Committee (LOC), I. E. Citadel Okonkwo; Chairman of LOC, Kenechukwu Uzoka; Co-Lead of Superteam Nigeria, Harrison Obiefule; Vice President, Lagos Archdiocesan Young Catholic Professionals (LAYCP), Onyinye Precious; founder/CEO of OO Value Investment, Mrs Oghogho Osula; keynote speaker and immediate-past Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; MD/CEO of Techno Oil, Nkechi Obi; Co-Founder of Vpay, Chibuzo Ike; Founder/CEO of Market Doctors Nigeria, Dr Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo; Host Chapter President of YCP. Mr. Emmanuel Amadi and President of LAYCP, Azi John Ogbeide at the 2025 YCP Day in Lagos.

By Omotola Adekonye

LAGOS — THE immediate-past Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, has urged young professionals to save a chunk of their earnings early in life, rather than the acquisition of expensive vehicles and gadgets.

He spoke at the 2025 Lagos Archdiocesan Young Catholic Professionals Day, themed ‘Self-growth and financial freedom: lessons from disruptors.’

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Kelechukwu Uzoka, said the theme was both timely and compelling.

The panel members were MD/CEO of Techno Oil, Nkechi Obi, financial expert and founder/CEO of OO Value Investment, Mrs Oghogho Osula and tech expert and co-founder of Vpay, Chibuzo Ike.

The panelists included the founder/CEO of Market Doctors Nigeria, Dr Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo, and marketing communications strategist/co-lead of Superteam Nigeria, Harrison Obiefule.

Akinwuntan, in his remarks, said: “Save 70 per cent of what you earn,” he advised, highlighting the need to start planning for retirement early while not living above one’s means, such as acquiring expensive vehicles or gadgets.

“Seek mentoring. Learn from other people’s mistakes and successes. Above all, do not follow earthly purpose to miss out on the ultimate prize.”

Also speaking, Dr Ayo-Oyalowo said self-growth, to her, means a professional knowing that he or she “is made for more.”

She said: “Be humble and drop whatever airs you have.”

Mrs Obi warned against going into a line of business simply because others were successful in it.

“Experience is important. Without self-development, financial independence will be impossible.”

LAYCP President, Azi John Ogbeide, said the event was significant as it coincided with the association’s silver jubilee anniversary in a universal jubilee year.

Highlighting key achievements and plans of his executive committee in five months, he urged “all professionals to take a walk with us through this wonderful journey of evolution to becoming a more mature association that is the pride of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.”