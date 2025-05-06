‘Young people now influencing policy at AU level’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Stakeholders have affirmed that young Nigerians are now playing a significant role in shaping policy at the African Union (AU), as part of a broader push for youth inclusion, continental integration, and cultural revival ahead of the 61st Africa Day celebration.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Ambassador Young Piero, Founder of Jet Age; Hon. Quadri-Adu Shakir Kehinde, President of the Afro-Caribbean Chamber of Culture and Tourism; Phil Roberts, Organising Committee Chair; and Marvellous David, a real estate consultant, highlighted the growing involvement of young Africans in AU decision-making processes and regional development strategies.

Ambassador Piero revealed that young people are not only invited to the AU headquarters annually to engage in high-level discussions, but now occupy formal positions on policy boards, including those chaired by top AU officials.

“We have young people sitting on boards, even alongside the new Chairperson of the African Union. For instance, His Excellency’s recent appointments include young leaders, which is a significant shift,” he said.

He emphasized that this inclusion was the result of relentless advocacy and not a gesture of goodwill.

“This space for dialogue was not easily granted; it was a struggle. But now, they are the ones inviting us, saying, ‘Bring young Africans together to decide the future of Africa,’” Piero added.

The upcoming Africa Day celebration, scheduled for May 24–27 in Abuja, will feature representatives from 35 African countries, with discussions focused on continental unity, a borderless Africa, intra-African trade, cultural exchange, and the AU’s Vision 2030 initiative for a single African passport. The event will also spotlight youth and women inclusion, patriotism, and African cultural values.

Hon. Quadri-Adu described the rise of youth participation as a continuation of the legacy of Africa’s forefathers who founded the Organisation of African Unity in 1963.

“This is what our forefathers and ancestors fought for. Sixty-one years ago, visionary leaders declared that enough was enough. Today, we see young Africans coming together to ensure that the efforts of these forefathers are not in vain,” he said.

He announced a symbolic ‘Liberation Walk’ on May 24 to celebrate African unity and freedom, stating that it would be a peaceful demonstration of collective progress. Other key activities include discussions on Africa’s development on May 26 and engagement with children on African Children’s Day, May 27, ending with a state banquet at the Presidential Villa.

Marvellous David spoke on the evolving role of African women in the continent’s development and policymaking.

“We, as women, possess the same power, the same rights, and the same potential. Trust me, the women of Africa are stronger than you can imagine. We’re rising—not by force, but by determination,” she said.

She emphasized that the inclusion of women in leadership and cultural spaces is key to Africa’s advancement, adding that women are not seeking superiority but equality and recognition.

Phil Roberts, Chair of the Planning Committee and a global tourism promoter, praised the Nigerian government for its support in hosting the event and stressed the importance of patriotism in Africa’s journey to progress.

“Promoting your country is the ultimate act of patriotism, and by promoting Nigeria, you’re promoting Africa. Supporting your nation is like safeguarding your own well-being—it’s in your best interest,” he said.

Organizers, in collaboration with Jet Age Africa and the Afro-Caribbean Chamber, said this year’s event is a bold attempt to build a unified African voice that will drive integration, cultural pride, and long-term prosperity. With policy dialogues, cultural showcases, and high-level representation, the 2025 celebration promises to be one of the most impactful in the continent’s history.

The 20-day countdown to Africa Day, observed annually on May 25, began on May 5 with renewed calls for Africans across the continent and diaspora to unite under the shared vision of peace, prosperity, and continental development.