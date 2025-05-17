YabaTech stands by JAMB amidst 2025 UTME challenges

YabaTech

In a show of solidarity, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Engr Ibraheem Abdul, has expressed unwavering support for Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, amidst the glitches recorded during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The recent examination was marred by technical glitches that affected approximately 379,997 candidates across 157 centers, particularly in Lagos and the South-East states. Despite the challenges, Professor Oloyede has been praised for his prompt apology and taking full responsibility. Dr. Abdul commended Professor Oloyede’s t leadership and integrity, noting that his commitment to transparency and corrective measures, including the rescheduling of examinations for affected candidates, demonstrates his dedication to upholding the credibility of Nigeria’s educational assessments.

The Rector also acknowledged the complexities involved in administering large-scale examinations in a technologically evolving environment and called for closer collaboration among educational stakeholders to ensure robust systems.

YabaTech also reaffirmed its confidence in Professor Oloyede’s visionary leadership and pledged to support JAMB’s initiatives aimed at enhancing the integrity and efficiency of examination processes.

Dr. Abdul urged other leaders in the country to emulate Professor Oloyede’s leadership style.