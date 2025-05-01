YABATECH is fertile ground for industry partnership — Royal Frieslandcampina CEO

YABATECH main gate

By Efe Onodjae

The Royal FrieslandCampina global Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jan Derck Van Karnebeek, has described Yaba College of Technology as a fertile ground for industry partnerships and a model for nurturing talents that meet both national and global standards.

He made this assertion at an industry and academia engagement session tagged: Career Leap Series 1 to foster strategic collaboration between industry and educational institution to mould future frontrunners, held at the college’s Yusuf Grillo Auditorium.

Karnebeek praised YABATECH for its consistent delivery of quality education and its reputation as a premier institution for technical and vocational training in Nigeria.

Said he: “You are doing a fantastic job, your focus on practical skills, entrepreneurship, and adaptability here are something many institutions around the world aspire to replicate. FrieslandCampina is proud to collaborate with a college that’s driving such meaningful transformation.”

He highlighted the importance of values such as integrity, responsibility, collaboration, and innovation as vital drivers of individual and collective progress.

In his remarks, Mr. Ali Khan, President of Royal FrieslandCampina for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa, emphasized the growing importance of soft skills in today’s professional landscape.

“Technical skills might get you in the door, but soft skills keep you in the room and position you to lead,” Mr. Khan said.

The rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, in his welcome address, described the visit as timely and strategic in light of the institution’s growing efforts to bridge the gap between the classroom and the labour market.

“We want the YABATECH brand to resonate across Africa and around the world. We believe in the transformative power of education and mentorship – and we want to export that belief,” he averred.