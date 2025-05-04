Yaba LCDA stakeholders petition Tinubu, advocate for transparent candidate selection

A coalition of concerned landlords, voters, and political stakeholders in the Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has formally expressed opposition to the rumored nomination of one Mr. Joseph as Chairman in the upcoming 2025 Lagos State Local Government Elections.

Led by Amoo Ismail, the group has petitioned the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu (OON), urging her and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support a fair and transparent selection process in the local elections.

In their communication, the group raised concerns regarding the need for active, community-rooted leadership and questioned whether all candidates being considered meet those standards. They emphasized the importance of electing individuals with a proven track record of community engagement and leadership.

The stakeholders referenced past experiences in the local political process which, in their view, did not yield the desired level of development. They encouraged a more open and participatory process in 2025, which reflects the wishes of the local electorate.

“This is not just a political issue—it is a matter of justice, equity, and the future of our local government,” the group stated. “We have many credible and capable aspirants ready to lead Yaba LCDA into a new era of progress. The community deserves a transparent and inclusive selection process.”

The group called on national leadership to continue promoting democratic principles at the grassroots level by ensuring that local elections are free from undue influence.

“We believe the President and First Lady will support the voices of the people in reinforcing democratic values. Yaba LCDA deserves leadership that truly reflects the aspirations of its residents.”

In conclusion, the coalition reaffirmed its commitment to engaging through appropriate democratic channels to ensure fairness, accountability, and effective representation in the upcoming elections.