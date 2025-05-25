World Igbo Congress remembers Biafra heroes and heroines – May 30

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has disclosed it’s arrangement to celebrate the Biafra heroes and heroines, the martyrs who died defending the Biafra Republic (1967-1970) and also those who have paid the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit for the reactualisation of the defunct Republic.

WIC Vice President, Board of Trustees, Hon Basil Onwukwe who made the disclosure to Vanguard said that the global celebration is part of the events marking the remembrance of the May 30 declaration of the Republic of Biafra by the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu on May 30 1967.

Ndukwe said that the ceremony will feature real-time webinar meeting with speakers such as Dr Philip Effiong that will a paper titled ‘Unsong heroes and sheroes and Dr. Innocent Ukabam who will present another paper, ‘Biafra: what was, what is and what will be.’

Other slated presenters include: Dr. Jeff Ohanja in ‘A narrative of misrepresentation: the 1966 coup, Ethnic Politics and Igbo Pogrom’ ; Dr. Lucius Akuchie will dwell on ‘Biafra heroes and heroines’, while Dr Sylvester Onyia will speak on the ‘Biafra challenges and the future.’

The WIC Vice president, Onwukwe, said that solemn commentaries will also be made by distinguished guests and VIPs, noting that “the Igbo cannot forget the heroes and all the people who made it possible for us to survive the war that was brought to Ndigbo.”

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) is a socio-cultural organization that represents the Igbo people globally. It promotes Igbo culture, unity, and development, while advocating for the rights and interests of Igbo people worldwide.

Presently headed by Sir Festus Okere as Chairman, WIC activities include organizing conferences, cultural events, and advocacy campaigns to achieve its goals. In a global reach, the WIC has members and chapters in various countries, including Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other parts of the world.