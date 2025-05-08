World Asthma Day 2025: Cido foundation raises awareness campaign 

Cido Asthma foundation, an independent Nigerian charity organization has created adequate awareness campaign to mark the 2025 World Asthma Day, noting that asthma, a condition involving the airway may cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing, and when poorly controlled could become deadly and result to death unexpectedly.

Speaking during the awareness campaign event yesterday in Delta State the Medical Director of Cido Asthma foundation Dr Wisdom Okeze said ” poor control of asthma symptoms in Nigeria occurs when many people cannot assess the severity of their symptoms very well and many people don’t use their inhalers appropriately while deaths occur when they don’t use appropriate inhalers when an asthma attack happens.

“Many asthma patients hesitate to use inhalers, rather they want to use the asthma medications in tablet or injection forms. Inhalers are the best available medicines for it because the drugs go directly to the windpipe where the problem actually is.

“Inhalation corticosteroid is the key cornerstone for the management of asthma; many people still take tablets that is why their asthma is properly controlled. Some don’t know the appropriate drug to use. Some also take herbal concoctions believing that it is going to cure them.

“Asthma is not curable but it is treatable. With good asthma control, there wouldn’t be nighttime or early morning asthma symptoms and limitations in doing any activity including sports. There wouldn’t be any exacerbation of asthma symptoms or visit to emergency units of hospital or admission for asthma.”

One of the resource persons, Prof.(Dr) Ijeoma Nduka,said the use of asthma drugs in the tablet form is being discouraged because, over time, people could suffer from hypertension, diabetes and even kidney or heart failure. “It is the same medicine just that the drugs are powdered and put inside an inhaler. If oral medication is taken, the drug gets absorbed into the body and reaches other organs, which can have more side effects. In the case of inhalation therapy, there is no major side effect, rather it works effectively,” she added.

Prof. Nduka declared that many things including dust, fumes, animal danders, strong perfumes or odours, cockroach droppings and even freshly cut grass, fumes from heating oil can trigger asthmatic attacks and it is important for individuals to learn their triggers and avoid such things.

She said asthmatics should always carry their rescue inhalers at all times because they cannot predict when they may have an attack and will require it for their treatment. She criticised the continued inclusion of oral salbutamol and corticosteroids in the country’s Essential Medicines List (EML), despite international recommendations against their use.

The oral medications, she explained, are associated with harmful side effects such as tremors, irregular heart rhythms and increased risk of asthma attacks and death. However, the drug remains more accessible than safer inhaled alternatives due to cost and outdated prescription practices despite World Health Organisation (WHO) warnings.

“Once an asthmatic attack starts within 5 minutes, if an individual is not rescued by using inhaler, the person can die.” She asked that people stop stigmatising people that have inhalers or individuals with asthma attacks.

According to the second resource persons, Dr Segun Dairo, Delta -based Public Health Physician, highlighted air pollution, hot weather and pollen as significant triggers of asthma attacks, shedding light on the intricate relationship between environmental factors and respiratory health.He said that asthma, characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, affects millions of people globally, with symptoms ranging from wheezing and shortness of breath to coughing and chest tightness. While genetics play a role in asthma development, he said that environmental factors could worsen symptoms and trigger attacks.

According to him, studies have shown that air pollution, including particulate matter, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide, can irritate the airways and worsen asthma symptoms, particularly in urban areas with high pollution levels.



“By promoting awareness and education, we can help individuals better understand their condition, recognize triggers, and take proactive steps to prevent exacerbations.

“Ultimately, the Cido Asthma Foundation Matron, said by empowering individuals with the tools they need to manage their asthma, we can work towards improving overall health outcomes and reducing the impact of asthma on individuals’ daily lives. We salute all the healthcare workers and scientist that are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this disorder on the general population.

“We also want to use this opportunity to encourage asthma patients to rely on information from their healthcare providers and continue to take their medications regularly and avoid triggers. They should always maintain proper cough etiquette. Remember to keep safe and stay healthy,” Matron stated.

Dr Obioma Okoye who is the forth resourse person, said that Asthma can be avoided by following the subsequent points: Avoiding exposure to asthma triggers such as air pollution, cold air, fragrances etc

Avoid contact with allergens, Avoid smoke from cigarettes, candles, incense, and fireworks, Staying away from sick people (cold or the flu) Keep the surroundings dust free, Taking vaccinations on time to prevent pneumonia, diphtheria, tetanus, zoster vaccine, and whooping cough. She said the disease is not curable but can be adequately controlled to allow the sufferer leave a virtually normal life. In all cases it is extremely important to identify and avoid triggers.

In closing remark,Pastor Idowo Okeze, who is the founder of Obi Nwaokocha Okeze Foundation issued a passionate plea to all Nigerians, including policymakers, civil society organizations, and corporate leaders, to rally behind the cause. “Asthma does not discriminate,” he said. “Ironically, we only seem to discover how many of our politicians are asthmatic when they are arrested. Let them be part of this movement now—not out of compulsion, but from compassion and foresight.”



“As we mark World Asthma Day 2025, let us remember that no one should die simply because they cannot afford to breathe. The time to act—for the air we breathe, the health we deserve, and the lives we can still save—is now.”

Pastor Okeze stressed that the ability to breathe should not be a privilege but a basic human right. “Inhaled corticosteroids—the cornerstone of asthma management—must be within reach of every Nigerian, regardless of their income level or where they live,” he said.



