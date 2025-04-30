Workers Day: Over 1,000 uniformed workers honored in four states

By Efe Onodjae

In a continued effort to recognise and appreciate Nigeria’s uniformed workforce, Project Unifeed, a growing social impact movement, marks its fifth anniversary on May 1st International Workers’ Day with an expanded presence across four states in the federation: Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, and Oyo.

Founded in 2021, Project Unifeed is committed to honouring the dedication and sacrifices of uniformed personnel, including police officers, traffic wardens, and road safety officials, who work relentlessly to maintain law, order, and public safety.

Led by Mojibade Sosanya, popularly known as MojibadeShow, a renowned Compere, is a revolution dedicated to championing an attitude of kindness, compassion and civic recognition.

Marking its most expansive edition yet, this year’s initiative connects with over 1,000 uniformed workers through welfare packages, street engagements, motivational messages, and heartfelt words of appreciation delivered at their duty posts.

Speaking , Mojibade noted “Uniformed workers are often the unseen backbone of society. This project is our way of saying, ‘We see you, we appreciate you, and we value your service.

“The inspiration behind Project Unifeed was born from a seemingly ordinary moment during a routine commute. Recalling the day, Mojibade shared how she was moved by the sight of an elderly LASTMA officer courageously managing chaotic traffic under the scorching sun.

“That day, God planted the seed. I realised how much these officers do, and how little appreciation they receive. That’s when I knew I had to honour them.

Since then, the vision has blossomed into a nationwide movement rooted in compassion, community, and a shared purpose. Each year on 1st of May, volunteers are mobilised across the country, not only to distribute gift packages, but also to deliver a message of hope and human connection.

“We want them to see the gift boxes beyond just boxes. We want them to feel loved, seen, and encouraged. Our aim is to foster a society where we no longer fear our uniformed men and women, but feel safe and supported by them.”

Mojibade reflected on the project’s early days, acknowledging the difficulties they faced.

“From the beginning, there were challenges, but we learned, adapted, and remained consistent. Now, uniformed officers recognise us, welcome us, and even look forward to our visits.”

She further explained that the selection of this year’s locations was strategic: Lagos, as Nigeria’s cultural melting pot; Abuja, the federal capital; Anambra, representing the East; and Oyo, symbolising the South- West.

“With more volunteers and partners coming on board, we’re confident Project Unifeed will extend to more states by next year.”

The 2025 edition includes roadside games, grassroots interactions, and celebratory activities at high- traffic zones throughout the selected states. The expansion has been made possible by increased volunteer support and sponsorship from organisations and individuals who share Mojibade’s vision of a more united and humane Nigeria.