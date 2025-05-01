Workers’ Day: National Assembly will continue to promote workers’ welfare – Adefarati

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Hon. Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, has assured Nigerian workers that the National Assembly remains committed to promoting their welfare beyond the passage of the national minimum wage law.

In a statement to mark Workers’ Day, Adefarati emphasized that the 10th House of Representatives is dedicated to initiating additional laws and legislative interventions aimed at enhancing the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers.

He lauded workers for their dedication to national service and their role in building the country, urging them to support the reforms and policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth and development.

Describing Nigerian workers as the pillars and driving force of nation-building, Adefarati acknowledged their invaluable contributions to the country’s progress.

He also called on civil servants and the wider workforce to recommit themselves to duty and align with the government’s initiatives.

“As you mark this historic day, I urge you to recommit yourselves to supporting the reforms and policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda that aim to reposition Nigeria for economic growth and development,” he stated. “If you work hard, you will be able to get ahead, retire with dignity, and leave a legacy for the next generation.”