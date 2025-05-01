Workers Day: Kano NLC faults govt over ghost workers claims

NLC threatens to lead mass resistance if FG increases electricity tariff

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano State, Comrade Kabir Inuwa, has criticized the state government’s claims of uncovering ghost workers (retired civil servants) who are still receiving salaries.

Inuwa argued that the government was at fault for failing to properly process and enroll retired civil servants into the pension fund upon their retirement, which led to their continued salary payments.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the Workers Day celebration in Kano, Comrade Inuwa stated that these workers are still receiving their salaries due to the government’s negligence in processing their retirement paperwork.

“I can authoritatively tell you that the information about ghost workers is not true. The Department of Salary in the local government issued a memo stating they uncovered people who had retired but continued receiving their salaries. Why are their salaries still flowing? It’s because the process of retirement wasn’t completed,” Inuwa explained.

He further explained that, in local government, when employees retire, they are required to submit a retirement application, but the process is often not completed, allowing salaries to continue. He emphasized that salary stoppage is contingent on proper documentation of retirement, and without this, workers continue to receive payments they should not be entitled to.

“Those who are referred to as ghost workers are, in fact, the workers themselves. Their retirement was not processed, and they were not enrolled in the pension fund. So when the salary continues, would you not accept it? They were not informed that their retirement was processed,” Inuwa said.

The NLC Chairman revealed that labor unions are now addressing this issue and are pushing for better systems. “We will ensure that every retirement desk officer in the local government is summoned to Congress. We must resolve this to prevent further blackmail from a few individuals. Over 190,000 workers are being affected by these claims, but it is not a reflection of the whole labor force,” he added.

Inuwa also expressed concern about the increasing casualization of workers in the state, particularly in critical sectors like health and education. He called on the government to convert casual workers into full-fledged employees, aligning with international labor standards that oppose the casualization of workers in essential services.

He further appealed for the government to honor the legacy of the late former Second Republic civilian governor, Abubakar Rimi, who initiated the Workers Day celebration in the state.

Responding, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State assured that plans are underway to immortalize the late governor. The state executive council has approved ₦288 million for the construction of an auditorium at the labor headquarters in honor of Abubakar Rimi.

Governor Yusuf also noted that his administration is the first at the subnational level to implement the ₦71,000 new minimum wage in the state.