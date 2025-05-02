Workers Day: Group urges Nigerians to turn to God

By OLAYINKA LATONA

Oil and gas workers, under the aegis of the Petroleum Industry Christian Fellowship International (PICFI),have urged Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and for him to intervene in her social, economic, and political development.

L-R: Prince Ighodalo, National General Secretary, Petroleum Industry Christian Fellowship International (PICFI); Mrs. Waleola Adeyemo, Board of Trustee Member (BOT); Bro Shola Idowu, National President, PICFI; Rev. Collins Edebiri, Chairman, Board of Trustees, PICFI; Rev. Sola Adebawo, General Manager, Government, Joint Ventures & External Relations, Heritage Energy OS Limitedl and Sis. Omosalewa Akinleye, National Treasurer, PICFI during Petroleum Industry Christian Fellowship International Special Solemn Assembly with the Captains of Oil & Gas Industry held in Lagos on Thursday

The group said this during a special Solemn Assembly with the Captains of Oil & Gas industry held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme: ….”And I sought for A Man…”.

Speaking through it’s National President, Brother Shola Idowu while addressing journalists stressed that embracing a lifestyle of holiness was the only way to end the current challenges the country was faced with.

Idowu highlighted that PICFI, an interdenominational Christian organisation made up of Christians working in both the international and local oil and gas sectors, organised prayer sessions to seek divine assistance. He also expressed confidence that the oil & gas sector would regain its past glory, stressing the need for more prayers for the implementation of sound policies.

In his words: “We are gathered here to seek God’s help for the oil and gas industry, the companies we work for, and for the overall good of the country.

“We gather every 1st of May for Solemn Assembly on order for us to intercede for the nation, for our industry, the oil and gas sector. This year edition is a unique one as we gather captains of both local and international oil and gas industry for us to join hands and pray for the revival of this important industry.

“Despite the challenges that confront us as nation, God is still looking for those that will stand in the gap for the country. Those that will stand for God, righteousness, integrity and confront the goliath of our dear country. So that Nigeria glory would restore and the name of God would be glorified.

“It is time for us as a nation to take God serious, fear God. The Bible says it is righteousness that exalt a nation… if there is a man that fear God, such will not do evil but do what is right. By the time we have team of people labouring and gathering disciples that fear the Lord, it is just matter of time, things would change for the better in Nigeria.

Chairman of PICFI’s Board of Trustees, Brother Collins Edebiri, admonished Nigerians not to lose hope in the survival of the Country, but to keep faith that God will turn things around positively and make the country grow and reclaim its glory.

He said, the present situation will not last forever, as God is in control of the situation and will turn it around positively, only if Nigerians will forsake their sinful ways and genuinely turn to God.

In his charge titled: “Beyond Expertise: Leading with God’s Wisdom in Nigeria’s Energy Sector”, Rev. Sola Adebawo told the participants that their spiritual grounding equips them to navigate the ethical complexities of oil & gas industry with clarity and conviction, offering solutions that are not only economically sound but also morally upright and beneficial for the nation’s progress.

According to him, this solemn assembly itself speaks to the power of unity and fellowship. When we come together in faith, seeking God with one accord, His power is magnified (Matthew 18:19-20). But our unity must extend beyond prayer meetings. We are called to be practically involved in fostering positive change within our spheres of influence. This means supporting ethical initiatives, mentoring younger professionals in their faith and work, and actively seeking ways to implement righteous principles within our organizations.

“Our fellowship should inspire us to tangible action, to be the hands and feet of Christ in this industry. Brothers and sisters, this solemn assembly is a call to embrace our critical role, to leverage our unique spiritual positioning, to align ourselves with God’s divine expectations, and to harness the power of unity for practical impact.”