Workers’ Day: Ereyitomi applauds workers resilience, commitment to national service

As workers across Nigeria join their counterparts around the world in commemorating the 2025 International Workers’ Day, the Federal Lawmaker from Delta State Representing Warri Federal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has paid glowing tribute to Nigerian workers, applauding their resilience, diligence, and unwavering commitment to national service and development.

In a message of solidarity to mark the occasion, Dr. Ereyitomi described workers in both the public and private sectors as the driving force behind the country’s growth and development.

He noted that their contributions have continued to sustain the nation’s core sectors despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

According Ereyitomi, workers remain the bedrock of any society. Their sacrifice, dedication, and professionalism deserve the deepest appreciation. In the face of daunting challenges, Nigerian workers have continued to rise to the occasion, adding that the general populace is truly in their debt.

Rep Ereyitomi who’s also Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds, urged workers especially those facing hazardous or strenuous conditions not to be dispirited, assuring them that their sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

He emphasised that it is crucial for all employers, both public and private sectors to ensure that workers’ welfare keeps pace with Nigeria’s current economic realities.

Ereyitomi notes further that as an employer of labour, he knows the importance of acknowledging and supporting workers which he regularly review and enhance the welfare of his staff in appreciation of their contributions, adding that it’s his own modest way of saying ‘thank you’ for their invaluable service,”.

Rep Ereyitomi urged Warri Federal Constituents and other Nigerian workers to continue to pray for the country’s prosperity and for divine wisdom to guide leaders in piloting the affairs of the nation.