Woman drugs nursing mother, steals 2-month-old baby

ASABA—Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a woman who drugged the mother of a two-month-old baby boy using juice and fled with the child.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, who disclosed this yesterday during a briefing at the command’s headquarters, Asaba, said the baby had been rescued and reunited with his parents.

Abaniwonda said the mother of the child had fallen asleep after drinking the juice injected with drug while on a business trip with the suspect from Koko to Warri.

“On 7/4/2025 at about 1000 hours, the DPO of Ekpan Police Station received a complaint that a woman (name withheld), aged 20, had embarked on a business trip on 16 February 2025 with one Mrs. Joy from Koko to Warri, Delta,” Abaniwonda said.

He stated that while they were on their way, Mrs. Joy drugged the mother of the child with juice. The mother fell asleep, and the suspect made away with her two-month-old baby boy.

Abaniwonda said the DPO of Ekpan Police Station, acting on the information received, launched an intelligence-led investigation, trailed, and arrested the 49-year-old suspect.

He said, “After discreet interrogation, the suspect confessed that she was indeed the one who stole the baby.

“The baby, who is now five months old, has been rescued and handed over to his parents. The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing.”