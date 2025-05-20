Wolves forward Matheus Cunha set to join Man United at end of season

Manchester United are close to signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, with the club expected to trigger his £62.5 million release clause after the Premier League season ends this weekend.

Though there has been no direct contact yet between United and Wolves, talks are expected to begin shortly.

Cunha is reportedly keen on the move, believing United remain one of the biggest clubs in the world despite their current league position.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in 2022, has scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists in 63 league appearances.

Despite interest from several Premier League clubs and Saudi sides, Cunha prefers a move to Old Trafford.

A source told Sky Sports News that Cunha “loves United,” and a deal is said to be nearly agreed.

Vanguard News