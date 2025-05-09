Withdrawal of Niger troops from MNJTF: Trigger for ISWAP/Boko Haram resurgence in North-East

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Since the return of military dictatorship in Niger, Mali and Bourkina Faso, who were originally members of the Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS, their suspension by ECOWAS and the decision of the three countries to quit the economic bloc, the security situation in the West African sub-region and in particular, the Lake Chad Basin Commission has seriously degenerated.

Following the decision to pull out of the bloc, Niger, a very important contributor of troops and partaker in the operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, withdrew its troops, thereby exposing the very vast porous borders of North-East of Nigeria, particularly Borno and Yobe State through which scores of ISWAP terrorists from as far as the Sahel, and Boko Haram terrorists have recently staged several ambush and IEDs attacks on troops locations and communities along that corridor, particularly inside Borno and Yobe states.

Recall that relations between the trio of Mali, Bourkina Faso, Niger with the 12 other ECOWAS countries/bloc soured after the July 2023 coup that ousted Niger’s president, Mohamed Bazoum, after earlier coups in Mali and Bourkina Faso.

In response, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced their exit from the body last January 2024 and accused ECOWAS of failing to safeguard member states and of aligning too closely with foreign powers.

They also created a confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States and strengthened alliances with Russia, Turkey and Iran to address internal security threats such as jihadists and armed gangs, as well as external pressures.

Insecurity in the Lake Chad region soon took an alarming twist when in February this year, information started filtering in that some of the troops contributing countries to the largely successful Multinational Joint Task Force were planning to pull out.

This was more or less confirmed when Niger quit the international force fighting armed Islamist, extremist and terrorist groups, paving the way for inflows of sophisticated weaponry and blood thirsty terrorists, particularly from ISWAP, to infiltrate the North-East and the Lake Chad Basin area.

Consequently, the spate of attacks by Boko Haram has been on the increase. It started with an attack on a Chadian military base during which 40 soldiers were killed by ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists.

The Niger army, due to its relatively small size, has little control over large parts of the country and with the withdrawal of their troops to focus on internal security challenges, Islamist militants cashed in, attacked and killed at least 44 civilians and severely injured 13 others while attacking a mosque in the southwest of the country.

Since then there are reports that about 70 to 100 civilians have been killed in several terrorist attacks in parts of Niger. There are also reports Niger’s energy infrastructure, including an oil pipeline that links the Agadem oilfield to Benin’s coast, has been under attack.

Prior to Niger’s withdrawal of troops from MNJTF and knowing the dire consequences for the security of the North-East, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa visited the country for a meeting with the Nigerien Chief of Defence Staff, General Mousa Barmo and tried to convince Niger military authorities not to pull out troops from the Joint Task Force.

The Nigerian defence chief, who is Chairman of ECOWAS Committee of Defence Chiefs, had warned, during their meeting in Abuja, against decisions that could undermine the effectiveness of the MNJTF troop contributing countries and the Lake Chad Basin region; but ultimately Niger chose to pull out its troops.

Reiterating his call for the return of Mali, Bourkina Faso and Niger to the ECOWAS regional bloc, General Musa had said it was necessary to defeat the insecurity ravaging the region, especially insurgency, adding that all hands must be on deck to curtail insecurity in West Africa.

However, the worrying impact of the withdrawal of Niger’s troops from MNJTF has been felt mostly in Borno State with several attacks carried out between February, March and April this year, thus fuelling fears of Boko Haram and ISWAP resurgence in the North East.

In some of the deadly attacks, many with high calibre weaponry and explosives, troops as well as civilians have been killed, while others including government officials, came under attack but escaped due to timely interventions by troops providing convoy protection.

For instance, there was an IED explosion along the Maiduguri – Damboa road, at a location in Konduga which killed eight civilians, the driver and seven passengers when their vehicle stepped on a landmine.

In another reported attack, the terrorists attacked troops location at Goniri and Wajiroko where some soldiers were injured and evacuated for medical attention. Troops were also reported an attack at Dikwa with the terrorists said to have deployed drones and vehicles borne improvised explosive devices.

The terrorists also attacked the convoy of the Borno State governor along Buni Gari – Buni Yadi road, though troops successfully repelled the attack, killing 10 of the terrorists in the encounter. The governor was not in the convoy having left by helicopter.

Troops in the governor’s convoy also foiled an attempted abduction, rescued seven victims who were returning from Biu when terrorists attempted to abduct them from a Volkswagen car. After repelling the terrorists, the troops led the rescued victims to their destination.

In another reported incident, terrorists attacked passengers vehicles, Borno Express bus and 2 salon cars, at Kamuya, along the Damaturu – Biu Road, abducted some of the passengers, including one Professor Abubakar of the Faculty of Engineering at the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

Furthermore, four soldiers reportedly lost their lives when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, with sources saying several operational equipment belonging to the troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ were destroyed, while others were looted by the terrorists.

The attackers were said to have stormed the Task Force Brigade location at about 2am through the western axis.

“We were caught off guard by the heavy explosion and gunfire, but we stood our ground. A lot of our fighting equipment were destroyed during the encounter.We lost four of our men, just as they also recorded casualties during the fierce battle that lasted for hours,” sources said.

Confirming the attack in its verified Facebook page, the Army said: “Troops of Operation Hadin are currently in a fierce battle against an ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State”.

The worrying situation prompted an emergency meeting of the North-East Governors Forum, NEGF, in Damaturu, Yobe State to chart a common path for peace, recovery, and renewed calls for unity, collaboration, and strategic action against the persistent threat of insurgency and deepening poverty in the region.

At the meeting, Borno State governor Professor Zulum decried renewed Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks and forays, describing the development as a setback for Borno and the North-East.

He lamented the dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area, and Izge in Gwoza Local Government Area, among others, as well as the killing of civilians and security personnel in Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala.

His words: “The re-emergence of insurgent attacks is alarming and could undermine the successes already recorded. I humbly suggest that the military revisit its strategy and adopt more offensive operations”.

According to Zulum, this concerning and dire security situation has impacted negatively on the economic situation in the region, resulting in food insecurity, rising transportation costs, poor healthcare, and the erosion of purchasing power which had deepened the suffering of the people.

On the part of the military, efforts have not been spared in dealing with the dreaded regrouping of the terrorists with NAF fighter aircraft of the air component of Operation Hardin Kai taken turns to drop munitions on their convergence points at the Mandara Mountains, Sambisa Forest and the Southern Tumbuns in the Lake Chad axis.

In one such sir assaults, attempts by scores of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP elements to regroup in Sambisa Forest and the Southern Tumbuns for attacks in Borno State were foiled following precision air strikes which neutralised many of them and destroyed their infrastructure.

Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, confirmed this in a statement titled, ‘No Hiding Place: NAF Executes Back to Back Precision Strikes on Terrorists Enclaves in Sambisa and Southern Tumbus’.

“In a bold display of force and precision, the NAF Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, executed two highly successful air interdiction missions in April, targeting terrorist strongholds in Borno State’s Sambisa general area and the Southern Tumbuns.

“The first strike occurred at approximately 5:30 am in Kollaram, a known stronghold of insurgents. Intelligence reports, supported by surveillance footage, confirmed the presence of high-value terrorist commanders in the area.

“Several structures, some equipped with solar panels, were identified as active terrorist hubs. Nigerian Air Force assets carried out a precision strike on the location, eliminating several fighters and disabling key infrastructure.

“A second precision strike followed at about 3:55 pm in Arra, Sambisa. Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions had earlier detected clusters of terrorists, and real-time visuals confirmed the significant presence.

“Precision-guided munitions were employed, resulting in the effective destruction of targets and disruption of the group’s operational capabilities. These back-to-back missions are part of a sustained air campaign designed to erode terrorist capabilities, dismantle leadership structures, and eliminate sanctuaries across Nigeria,” he said.

Aside the NAF operations, the military high command in a bid to reinvigorate the offensive against terrorists resurgence conducted high level changes of the leadership of the fighting forces with a new Theatre Commander, Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, taking over from Major General Waidi Shuaibu and Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu taking over from Major General Abubakar Haruna as the GOC 7 division, and Commander Sector 1, Maiduguri. Before then, Major General Goodwin Mutkut had taken over as Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, from Major General Ibrahim Ali.

Obviously disturbed by the unravelling security situation, President Bola Tinubu has come out to charge Security Chiefs in the country to deploy new approach to tackling the insecurity problems in the North-East and other parts of the country. National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu quoted a concerned President Tinubu at a meeting as saying: “’Enough is enough’, adding: “We are working to ensure that we restore peace and security. We were all at the meeting with the president; armed forces, police and intelligence community.”

The NSA also said the attackers usually targeted innocent citizens by planting Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, and targeting ungoverned areas.

During a visit to troops in the front lines in Katsina State, Tinubu sought to recharge the morale of fighting forces by telling them thus: “I stand before you today not just as your President and Commander-in-Chief, but as a fellow patriot, deeply humbled by your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the peace, security, and sovereignty of our great nation. “You are the shield of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror. Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralize, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children.

“The fight you are waging here in Katsina and across the country is not just a battle for territory; it is a battle for the soul of Nigeria. Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

“You have left behind your families and the comforts of civilian life to wear the uniform of honour and duty. You face danger not for wealth or recognition, but for the love of our dear country. That, my brothers and sisters in uniform, is the highest form of patriotism. You are the silent guardians of our democracy, and I salute you.

“Let me be clear: the Federal Government stands firmly behind you. As your Commander-in-Chief, I am fully aware of the challenges you face. We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary. But it is not just about weapons. Your welfare is my top priority. We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity upheld. Housing programmes, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are being implemented without delay.

“My dear soldiers, this is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us and on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.”

Demanding troops to end insecurity once and for all, President Tinubu said: “Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know their time is up. This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph.

“As your President, I will match your courage with action, investment, and unwavering support. To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery.

“You, the Nigerian military, are the spearhead of this fight. With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail. Stand tall. Be proud. Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you – today, tomorrow, and always. Stay strong. Stay focused. For God and country.”