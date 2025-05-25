Wike’s agreements not binding on party – PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclaimed any agreements made by its prominent member, Nyesom Wike, stating that such arrangements are personal and do not reflect the party’s official stance.

This clarification follows a deepening internal crisis that continues to threaten the party’s unity and cohesion.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday, PDP National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikuro, asserted that the party had no involvement in any deals made by the former Rivers State governor.

“What agreements are we talking about? Wike had agreements with his friends, not with the party. Those names he mentioned — are they the party? The party was not involved in any agreements he made. We have no knowledge of such agreements,” Woyengikuro stated.

He emphasized the need for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) — its highest decision-making organ apart from the convention — to convene and address the growing disputes.

“The NEC will address any issues. This isn’t a physical fight or a man-to-man confrontation. All this unnecessary drama is uncalled for,” he added.

Woyengikuro dismissed Wike’s public accusations and advised Nigerians to seek official party positions from the appropriate authorities.

“Please, reach out to the chairman or the publicity secretary for the party’s official position,” he advised.

However, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, offered a differing view in his own comments to Vanguard on Sunday. He questioned why anyone would walk back on agreements brokered by respected party elders.

“Why would anyone renege on an agreement that elders staked their reputations to broker? These are high-ranking members of the party — sitting governors, former governors — who reached a consensus. So why go back on it? It’s not a good look,” Onyereri said.

The controversy stems from Wike’s recent claims that key PDP figures, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, had reneged on previously reached agreements intended to stabilize the party. Citing dishonesty and lack of trust, Wike announced his withdrawal from all such deals.

Efforts to reach PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for the party’s official response were unsuccessful, as multiple calls to his mobile line went unanswered as of press time.