Wike seeks access to natural resources development fund for Abuja infrastructure projects

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

—Targets Dams, Solar Irrigation, Mechanized Farming, and Tourism Development

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has requested the backing of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to access the Natural Resources Development Fund to boost infrastructure and agricultural projects across Abuja.

Representing the Minister, the Acting Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mr. Michael Ango, led a delegation from the FCT administration to present the request to the commission. This visit follows an earlier letter from the Minister seeking approval to access the funds, according to the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Maryam Yusuf.

Making his case, Wike outlined several critical projects that the funds would be used for, including: Rehabilitation and Desilting of Dams: The targeted dams include Lower Usuma Dam, Pedan Dam, Jabi Lake Dam, and Kilankwa Dam. The aim is to support year-round crop production through better water management.

Solar-Powered Irrigation Systems: To enhance dry-season farming and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, the Minister plans to install solar-powered irrigation systems across key agricultural zones in the FCT.

Mechanized Farming and Support for Small-Holder Farmers: Plans include the establishment of six mechanization service centers and the procurement of tractors, harvesters, and other modern farming equipment.

The initiative also aims to provide crop-specific harvesting tools and on-farm storage technologies to minimize post-harvest losses and improve market access.

Modernization of Markets and Veterinary Services: Wike intends to modernize grains and cattle markets, improve animal breeding, and enhance veterinary services to boost the local agricultural economy.

Tourism and Solid Minerals Development: The Minister also highlighted plans to develop the FCT’s tourism sector and explore its solid mineral deposits as part of broader economic diversification efforts.

Wike assured the Commission that the funds would be “judiciously utilized” if the request is granted, emphasizing the transformative impact it would have on the socio-economic development of the FCT.

In his response, the Chairman of the Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee of RMAFC, Amb. Desmond Akawor, who represented the Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, commended the Minister for his proactive approach to sourcing funds for Abuja’s development.

“The Commission welcomes the innovative approaches of the Honourable Minister to develop some of the natural resources of the FCT through Agriculture, Solid Minerals, and Tourism sectors in order to accelerate the socio-economic development of the FCT and Nigeria as a whole,” Akawor said.

He assured the delegation that the Committee would ensure fairness and equity in making recommendations, guided by the objectives of the Natural Resources Development Fund.

The Federal Commissioner representing the FCT, Amb. Ayuba Ngbako, praised the FCT administration for its visionary approach to improving internally generated revenue. He urged his colleagues to support the Minister’s request, citing Wike’s commitment to development projects in the capital territory.

The Natural Resources Development Fund receives 1.68% of the Federation Account Revenue as part of the Special Fund established by the Revenue Allocation (Federation Account, etc.) Act CAP A15 LFN, 2004. This allocation, added to the Federal Government’s share, is managed in trust for the three tiers of government.

The Fund is dedicated to economic diversification through investments in agriculture, solid minerals, and tourism development.

If approved, Wike’s proposal could mark a significant leap forward in the FCT’s agricultural capacity, infrastructure resilience, and economic diversification efforts.