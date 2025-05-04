Why we’re celebrating Mayflower @ 70 -Planning committee



*Hail Tai Solarin, wife for initiative

Old Students of Mayflower School Ikenne are planning for the school’s 70th anniversary next January.

This was disclosed by the President of Mayflower Old Students’ Association (MOSA), Otunba Wale Abdul during the inauguration of event’s planning committee in Ikenne.

He disclosed that this was in view of the impactful contributions of Mayflower to national development.

According to him, the late Dr. Tai Solarin and his wife, Sheila through the initiative gave “humanity a priceless gift designed to positively impact the world.”

Abdul noted that this could be seen from the “high pedestal achieved by old students of the school globally.”

In her remarks, the chairperson of the planning committee, Mrs Kemi Soname assured stakeholders of a grand and impactful outing.

She stressed that this was in view of the fact that the anniversary was not a mere anniversary,but a generational event.

Other committee members include Tayo Matiluko (Vice Chairman),Ibukun Akintola (Secretary),Jumoke Oyenuga,Gbenga Bankole,Bisi Bello,Sherifat Balogun,Ademola Adeniran and Kolawole Hassan.Sub-committees for Medical,Publicity Fund raising to be inaugurated soon.