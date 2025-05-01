Why we defected to PDP — Emeka Mamah

A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, and close ally of Mr Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate in 2023, Prince Emeka Mamah, has given reasons he and others defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State.

According to him, they defected to PDP because of Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership commitment and excellent performance in the state.

Also dumping the LP for PDP, the immediate past state publicity secretary of the party and LP chairmanship candidate for Igboeze North LGA, Titus Odo, described the PDP as a home.

This came as the state PDP chairman, Dr Martin Chukwuweike, while receiving the two former LP chieftains at the State PDP headquarters in Enugu, said that other political parties were on the verge of sinking in the state.

Mamah, who was the Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in Enugu State in the 2023 general elections, said Mbah had convinced him and thousands of his supporters to return to the PDP following the performances of the administration which were a clear departure from the disappointing past history in the state.

“The present governor, Peter Mbah, has shown that governance is not supposed to be what it used to be in the past. He has endeared my heart so much and that is why somebody like me, the person I brought here today, and so many other people will have to join the party,” he stressed.

The former Commissioner for Environment as well as Rural Development further disclosed that more political gladiators who were once aggrieved but got pacified by Mbah’s style of governance and inclusive leadership would soon return to the party.

“In the next couple of days, there is going to be a lot of movement of people that I worked with when we were with Chijioke Edeoga and Peter Obi in the last elections. So many of our members are going to be part of this movement to PDP and in support of Peter Mbah,” he added.

While describing PDP as a home, Odo said he was glad that he was finally home with his supporters, adding that his joining the party was influenced by the “governor’s giant strides in the state.”