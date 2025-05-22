‘Why PDP should lead 2027 coalition’

PDP flag

The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the party should take the lead in any opposition coalition formed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At a meeting held in Abuja, Senate Minority Leader and caucus chairman, Abba Moro, emphasised that the PDP is best positioned to spearhead a coalition aimed at revitalising democratic governance in Nigeria.

“We are not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition. The synthesisation of ideas and creating a harmony of ideals will further the beauty of democracy. However, any such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals,” he said.

Moro stressed that the PDP, as the largest opposition party in the country, has the structure and capacity to accommodate and coordinate such efforts.

“As the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP’s umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of coalition.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, therefore, should drive the coalition if and when it becomes necessary,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the party’s internal wrangling, the caucus dismissed claims that the PDP is on the verge of collapse, noting that other parties—including the APC, Labour Party, and NNPP—are facing similar internal issues.

“The current conflicts in the PDP are not different from what other parties like the APC, Labour Party and NNPP are facing,” Moro said.

The senators urged party members to stay committed and united, expressing optimism that the PDP will emerge stronger and more formidable.

They also warned against efforts to weaken opposition forces, arguing that a healthy democracy requires strong opposition to hold the ruling party accountable.

“The beauty of democracy is in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check to ensure good governance,” Moro said.

“Celebrating the emasculation of other parties and tilting towards a one-party state will not advance the cause of democracy.”

He called on party members across the country to recommit to the PDP’s founding principles, stressing that the party remains a viable alternative for Nigerians.