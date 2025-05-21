Why more people are defecting to APC — Party chieftain

APC flags

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Uzoma Ikeuka, has claimed that the wave of defections to the APC in the state is due to Governor Alex Otti’s alleged lack of transparency in governance.

Ikeuka, who serves as the APC Chairman in Obingwa Local Government Area, criticized Governor Otti for what he described as a failure to justify the substantial monthly federal allocations received by his administration.

Speaking during an APC meeting held at Umuakatawom, Obingwa, the party leader commended President Bola Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, the removal of fuel subsidy, and increased financial support to governors. However, he accused Otti of mismanaging the state’s resources.

“More people are defecting to the APC than to the ruling Labour Party in Abia because Governor Otti has failed to show transparency in the administration of the state,” Ikeuka said. “He has done nothing commensurate with the huge allocations he receives. No one knows the cost of the projects or the contract processes. He just awards contracts arbitrarily. Abians are not pleased with him, despite the praise-singing on social media.”

Ikeuka described the Labour Party as a “placeholder administration” and insisted that the APC is well-positioned to take over power in Abia during the 2027 general elections. He urged more residents to join the APC to ensure better governance.

He also praised the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu, for his role in rebuilding and strengthening the APC in the state.

“APC is consolidating in Abia,” Ikeuka continued. “The key political figures in the state are now with the APC. We are welcoming new members every day. Ninety-nine percent of those who have defected from other parties are now with us. We are indebted to President Tinubu for his numerous appointments and projects in the state, including the establishment of the SEDC and financial grants to business owners. We will repay that debt by re-electing him in 2027 and winning the governorship and legislative seats.”

Other APC leaders who spoke at the meeting—including Elder Godwin Nna, Hon. Uche Nwankpa, Chief Billy Amaechi, and the APC Woman Leader, Lolo Nwandiuko—expressed confidence that the party has been repositioned into a formidable political force, ready to win in 2027.